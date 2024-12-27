Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 07:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Ganesh Consumer Products files DRHP with Sebi for IPO fundraising

Ganesh Consumer Products files DRHP with Sebi for IPO fundraising

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to prepay debt by Rs 50 crore and for capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing unit in Darjeeling, West Bengal at Rs 50 crore

IPO

Ganesh Consumer Products, established in 1936, is a market leader in packaged wheat-based products. | File Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd, an FMCG player in eastern India, on Friday said it has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO) in the capital market.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 130 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12.44 million equity shares by promoter and investors, according to filing documents, a company statement said.

The face value of each share is Rs 10.

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares worth up to Rs 26 crore, which will be adjusted against the fresh issue, it said.

 

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to prepay debt by Rs 50 crore and for capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing unit in Darjeeling, West Bengal at Rs 50 crore, and for general corporate purposes, the company stated.

Also Read

products, Product packaging

Govt proposes mandatory labelling for bulk pre-packaged commodities

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

Q2 FY25: Current account deficit at 1.2% of GDP; BoP surplus at $18.6 bn

sand, sand mining

Rajasthan govt announces policy for the manufactured sand industry

PremiumManmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh: Understated politician who could pull off impossible tasks

forex

LIVE news: Forex reserves fall to $644.39 billion, down $8.4 billion as of Dec 20

Ganesh Consumer Products, established in 1936, is a market leader in packaged wheat-based products.

The company has a diversified portfolio of 42 products with 215 SKUs and operates through a distribution network spanning over 70,000 retail outlets, modern trade stores, and e-commerce platforms.

As of September, the company had seven manufacturing facilities across West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IPO

Five companies shine on debut; deliver gains of up to 159% on listing day

IPO

Neilsoft files IPO draft with Sebi to raise funds via public offering

IPO

Mangal Electrical Industries files draft papers for Rs 450 cr IPO

IPO

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers hits capital market to raise Rs 45 cr via IPO

IPO

Equity raised through IPOs will cross Rs 2 trillion in 2025: Report

Topics : Consumer Products IPO market IPO fundraising IPO Calendar share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon