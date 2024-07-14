Business Standard
Govt proposes mandatory labelling for bulk pre-packaged commodities

Proposed amendment would require manufacturers, packers, and importers to provide comprehensive labelling on all pre-packaged goods intended for retail sale, regardless of quantity

Move aims to close a loophole that currently exempts such bulk packages from displaying crucial details like maximum retail price (MRP), best before date, manufacturer information, and country of origin | Photo: Bloomberg

The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Sunday proposed an amendment to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, seeking to mandate the declaration of key information on pre-packaged commodities weighing over 25 kg or measuring more than 25 litres sold in retail markets.
The move aims to close a loophole that currently exempts such bulk packages from displaying crucial details like maximum retail price (MRP), best before date, manufacturer information, and country of origin.
"It is observed that packaged commodities above 25 kg are also available in the market for retail sale, which is not as per the intention to make all declarations on pre-packaged commodities meant for retail sale," the ministry said in a statement.
The proposed amendment would require manufacturers, packers, and importers to provide comprehensive labelling on all pre-packaged goods intended for retail sale, regardless of quantity.
This is expected to bring clarity to the industry and aid consumers in making informed choices.
The ministry has invited public comments on the proposal until July 29.
The new rules, if implemented, will not apply to packaged commodities meant for industrial or institutional consumers.
The government's move comes in response to the increasing availability of bulk pre-packaged items in retail markets.
By mandating clear labelling on these products, authorities aim to enhance transparency and empower consumers with complete information at the point of purchase.

