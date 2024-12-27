Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 07:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Q2 FY25: Current account deficit at 1.2% of GDP; BoP surplus at $18.6 bn

Q2 FY25: Current account deficit at 1.2% of GDP; BoP surplus at $18.6 bn

The merchandise trade deficit increased to $75.3 billion in Q2 of 2024-25 from $64.5 billion during the same period last year

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

Manojit Saha
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s current account deficit moderated marginally to $11.2 billion, or 1.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), during the July–September period of the current financial year amid a rise in service exports, from $11.3 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) during the same period last year.
 
Sequentially, the deficit widened from $9.7 billion in the April–June quarter (Q1) (1.1 per cent of GDP), latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
 
“India's current account deficit came in well below our expectation for Q2 FY25, providing some solace in light of the sharp weakening in the INR seen recently,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.
 
 
“Looking ahead, the initial estimate of a record-high trade deficit in November 2024 could well bloat the current account deficit to 2.5–2.7 per cent of GDP in the current quarter. For FY25 as a whole, the current account deficit may print around 1.1–1.2 per cent of GDP,” she said.
 
The merchandise trade deficit increased to $75.3 billion in Q2 of 2024–25 from $64.5 billion during the same period last year.

Also Read

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024 (PTI Photo)

Q2 growth a temporary blip, economy to see better growth: FM Sitharaman

Premiumcement

Building materials hit a wall in Q2, recovery to lay bricks in FY26

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy share price rises 7% on narrowing Q2 losses; revenue soars 30% YoY

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy Q2 results: Loss narrows to Rs 626 cr, revenue up 30% at Rs 3,601 cr

Mining

Lloyds Metals hits new high; stock zooms 102% in 1 year on healthy earnings

 
“Net services receipts increased to $44.5 billion in Q2:2024–25 from $39.9 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis across major categories such as computer services, business services, travel services, and transportation services,” the RBI said.
 
Net outgo on the primary income account, primarily reflecting payments of investment income, decreased to $9.5 billion in Q2 of 2024–25 from $11.6 billion during the same period last year.
 
“Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to $31.9 billion in Q2:2024–25 from $28.1 billion in Q2:2023–24,” the RBI said. Non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits recorded net inflows of $6.2 billion, higher than $3.2 billion a year ago.
 
Net inflows under foreign portfolio investment surged to $19.9 billion from $4.9 billion in the year-ago period.
 
Net inflows under external commercial borrowings (ECBs) in the country were $5 billion in Q2 as against outflows of $1.9 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.
 
India's balance of payments (BoP) showed a surplus of $18.6 billion in July–September, compared with a surplus of $2.5 billion in the year-ago period.
 
“There was an accretion of $18.6 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) in Q2 of 2024–25, higher than $2.5 billion in Q2 of 2023–24,” the RBI said.
 
For the half year, the current account deficit was $21.4 billion (1.2 per cent of GDP) in April–September as compared with $20.2 billion (1.2 per cent of GDP) during the same period last year.
 

More From This Section

Inequality, economic inequality

Rural, urban consumption inequality dips during Aug 2023-July 2024: Govt

trade deficit

Current account deficit narrows to at $11.2 bn in July-September: RBI

forex

Forex reserves drop to over seven-month low of $644.39 bn as of Dec 20

coal

Year 2025 to transform coal sector with first exchange, gasification & more

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may clear the decks for the launch of a new asset class—aimed at bridging the gap between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS)—along with the MF Lite framework for passive fund h

PMS players breach threshold, set to have non-EPFO assets of over Rs 10 trn

Topics : Q2 results GDP growth BALANCE OF PAYMENTS Current Account Deficit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon