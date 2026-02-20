IPO Calendar: Clean Max Enviro, Omnitech to open; 3 SME listings lined up

IPO Calendar: Primary market activity is set to gather momentum in the week ahead, with four mainboard public issues scheduled to open for subscription starting Monday, February 23, 2026. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions will lead the week with a ₹3,100 crore issue, followed by Shree Ram Twistex (₹110 crore), PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery (₹380 crore), and Omnitech Engineering (₹583 crore), offering investors a diversified mix of opportunities across sectors.

Apart from new launches, listing activity will also remain in focus. Gaudium IVF is slated to close its issue on February 24 and list on the bourses on February 27, 2026. On the SME front, activity remains robust with multiple offerings lined up.

Here are the key details of Upcoming IPOs next week:

Clean Max Enviro IPO

Clean Max Enviro Energy, a renewable energy provider, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, February 23, 2026. The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The ₹3,100 crore issue is a combination of fresh issue of 11.4 million equity shares aggregating to ₹1,200 crore and an offer for sale of 18 million shares aggregating to ₹1,900 crore. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on February 26. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on March 2. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹1,000 to ₹1,053.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO

The IPO of Shree Ram Twistex, a cotton yarn manufacturer, will open for public subscription on February 23 and will close on February 25. The company aims to raise ₹110 crore through a fresh issue of 10.6 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹95 to ₹104 per share, with a lot size of 144 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,976 to participate in this IPO.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, a jewellery maker, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, February 24. The issue will close for bidding on February 26. The ₹380 crore issue is an entirely fresh issue of 9.8 million equity shares. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on February 27. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on March 4. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹367 to ₹386.

Omnitech Engineering IPO

In the SME segment, Kiaasa Retail, Mobilise App Lab, and Accord Transformer are set to open on February 23, followed by Yaap Digital on February 25. In terms of listings, Fractal Industries will debut on the BSE SME platform on February 24, Yashhtej Industries will list on the BSE SME on February 25, and Manilam Industries is slated to list on the NSE SME on February 27, 2026, keeping the segment active.