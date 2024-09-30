Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Hyundai, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

Hyundai, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

As per the update on Sebi's website, Hyundai Motor India, which will be India's largest IPO at nearly Rs 25,000 crore, received the observation letter from the market regulator on September 24

IPO

Khushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) gave the green signal to several mega initial public offerings (IPOs) last week, potentially paving the way for bumper launches during the ongoing festive season.

As per the update on Sebi’s website, Hyundai Motor India, which will be India’s largest IPO at nearly Rs 25,000 crore, received the observation letter from the market regulator on September 24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The regulator also gave final observations on the offer documents of value retailer Vishal Mega Mart and food delivery major Swiggy. Both companies have opted for the pre-filing or confidential filing route and will have to make their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) public before they can launch their IPOs.
 

The food delivery aggregator has already filed its updated DRHP. As per the updated DRHP, the company has planned a Rs 3,750 crore fresh issue along with an offer for sale, the value of which is expected to exceed Rs 6,000 crore.

Supermarket player Vishal Mega Mart had opted for confidential filing in July, making it among the few players apart from Oyo, Swiggy, and Tata Play to go through this route, where a pre-filing is made. As per sources, the company aims to mobilise $1 billion (around Rs 8,400 crore) through the issue.

Mamata Machinery and Acme Solar Holdings received the green signal from Sebi on September 27. Acme’s IPO size is around Rs 3,000 crore, a combination of fresh equity and secondary share sales.

Packaging equipment manufacturer Mamata Machinery’s IPO is entirely a secondary share sale of 7.3 million equity shares.

More From This Section

IPO

Vishal Mega Mart, ACME Solar Holdings get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

ipo market listing share market

Investors subscribe KRN Heat's IPO 213.26 times offer size on closing day

Bengaluru techie turns Swiggy agent for a day

Swiggy files for IPO, aims to raise Rs 3,750 crore through fresh issue

ipo market listing share market

IT solution provider Mouri Tech files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,500 crore

swiggy

Softbank-backed Swiggy files for IPO; aims to raise about Rs 3,750 crore


Interestingly, four of the five IPOs approved last week saw their applications processed within the three-month timeline.

Meanwhile, the market regulator returned the IPO application of Innovision, a firm that provides skilled workforce for blue-collar profiles. The firm had filed documents to raise Rs 315 crore from fresh issuance of shares and had an offer for sale of 1.1 million shares.

Also Read

swiggy, swiggy AI

IPO rush: Hyundai, Swiggy among cos looking to raise Rs 60K cr in Oct-Nov

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India IPO gets approval from market regulator Sebi: Report

JSW MG Motor

JSW MG Motor ranks highest in dealer satisfaction, says Fada survey

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

GM, Hyundai Motor agree to explore joint vehicle development projects

New Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar facelift launched today: Key design, price, features info

Topics : Hyundai Swiggy IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon