Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Swiggy files IPO, aims to raise Rs 3,750 crore through fresh issue

Swiggy files IPO, aims to raise Rs 3,750 crore through fresh issue

Sources, however, added that the company may decide to upsize the fresh issue component by another Rs 5,000 crore, taking the total fresh issue component up to Rs 11,600 crore

Bengaluru techie turns Swiggy agent for a day

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food aggregator and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator, Sebi. The company plans to raise Rs 3,750 crore through a fresh issue.

The initial public offering (IPO) is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale of 185,286,265 shares by existing investors.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sources, however, added that the company may decide to upsize the fresh issue component by another Rs 5,000 crore, taking the total fresh issue component up to Rs 11,600 crore. The company is expected to take this decision at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in the first week of October.
 

According to the DRHP, the proceeds of the IPO will be used for investment in its subsidiary Scootsy, for the expansion of its dark store network for its quick commerce segment, setting up dark stores, investment in technology and cloud infrastructure, and funding its inorganic growth.

The company has reached a milestone of 112.7 million transacted users as of June 2024. The company’s average monthly order frequency for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, and in FY24, FY23, and FY22 was 4.50 times, 4.42 times, 4.48 times, 4.34 times, and 4.14 times, respectively.

Swiggy’s consolidated operating revenue for FY24 was Rs 11,247.4 crore, a growth of 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while losses halved during the same period. Q1FY25 consolidated business-to-consumer (B2C) gross order value (GOV) was Rs 10,189.5 crore.

Net loss declined by 46 per cent to Rs 2,256 crore in FY24. Ebitda loss stood at Rs 1,836 crore.

Also Read

swiggy

Softbank-backed Swiggy files for IPO; aims to raise about Rs 3,750 crore

IPO in India

IPO fundraise thus far in 2024 third highest in primary market history

swiggy, swiggy AI

Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Karan Johar invest in Swiggy ahead of IPO launch

swiggy

Swiggy's IPO plan gets green light from Sebi; launch likely in November

online shopping, ecommerce

Ecommerce festive sales to reach $12 billion, quick commerce gains ground

Topics : IPO Swiggy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon