Hyundai Alcazar facelift launches today: Key design, price, features info

Hyundai Motor India Ltd ’s flagship three-row SUV, the Alcazar, is all set to receive a major facelift and hit the markets today (September 9). Touted as a ‘stretched’ version of Creta, the Alcazar has been struggled to find its own identity. With this latest facelift, Hyundai aims to give the Alcazar a character of its own, setting it apart from its sibling models.

What are the new features in 2024 Hyundai Alcazar?

The 2024 Alcazar introduces dual-zone climate control and digital key access. This feature allows customers to lock and unlock the SUV using their smartphones or smartwatches, providing a more tech-driven convenience.

The new Alcazar integrates advanced technology with features such as a seamlessly connected infotainment and cluster system, embedded voice recognition, and dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC). These upgrades ensure that drivers and passengers can enjoy a tech-friendly, connected experience on the road.

What are the available variants and colour options?

According to HT Auto, the facelifted Alcazar will be offered in four variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Hyundai has also broadened the SUV’s colour palette, adding nine exterior shades, including a new Robust Emerald Matte colour, Ranger Khaki, and Titan Grey Matte. These options give buyers more flexibility to personalise their vehicles.

What are the engine options in the new Alcazar?

The updated Alcazar continues to offer two engine choices. The 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine generates 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel engine delivers 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

What changes in exterior design and styling?

The facelifted 2024 Alcazar showcases several design enhancements. The dark chrome radiator grille adds a sleek, bold touch, while the quad-beam LED headlamps, sequential LED turn signals, and diamond-cut alloy wheels further elevate the SUV’s modern aesthetic. The bridge-type roof rails and LED tail lamps emphasise both style and functionality, while the horizon LED positioning lamps and H-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) offer a futuristic feel.

Enhanced interior for better comfort

Inside, the Alcazar offers dual-tone interiors featuring noble brown and haze navy, creating a premium atmosphere. The cabin also includes ventilated seats for the first and second rows, 8-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, and a wireless charger for both rows. The second-row captain seats (available in the six-seater variant) come with a seat-mounted armrest and thigh cushion extension for added comfort. New horizontal AC vents and ambient lighting enhance the vehicle’s luxurious feel, while memory seats with a welcome retract feature ensure convenience.

Inside the cabin, the new Alcazar features twin 10.25-inch screens, the same as those found in the Hyundai Creta. These screens support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as other wireless car connectivity technologies, ensuring seamless integration of entertainment and functionality.

As for practicality, the SUV includes a front-row seatback table equipped with a mobile device holder and a retractable cup holder, catering to both comfort and functionality.

Design enhancements spotted during testing

News18 reported that spy images from testing suggested that the facelifted Alcazar features noticeable design improvements, including an updated front fascia, a redesigned dual-tone grille, and an upgraded LED headlight setup with new DRLs. While the overall road presence remains largely unchanged, these updates contribute to a more dominant and aesthetically pleasing appearance compared to the current model.

Will there be ADAS in the new Alcazar?

The facelifted model offers advanced features such as front-ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera with dynamic guidelines, and Hyundai’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), ensuring both comfort and safety on the road.

What is the current price of Alcazar?

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes with both six-seater and seven-seater configurations. While the current Alcazar, in sale since 2021, is priced between Rs 16.77 lakh and Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom), the facelifted model is reportedly expected to carry a price premium of around Rs 50,000 more, reflecting the updates in design and features.