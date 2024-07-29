India's biggest 2024 IPOs as stock markets boom: All you need to know

Here are some details of this year's biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in India, where stock markets are booming and Ola Electric, the country's biggest e-scooter maker, will launch its highly anticipated IPO on Thursday.

More than 150 companies have raised nearly $5 billion through IPOs between January and July, nearly double the amount raised in the same period last year, LSEG data shows.

These are the country's biggest IPOs of 2024:

OLA ELECTRIC

The electric scooter maker's $734-million IPO will be the biggest so far this year. The company's IPO has drawn investor interest from the likes of Fidelity and Nomura.