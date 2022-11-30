- Will Indian equities be able to tide over emerging risks?
- Global investors bullish on Indian equities market despite 86% premium: USB
- NSEL scam: Sebi bans five major commodity brokers for six months
- Sebi launches investigation against finfluencer P R Sundar and his son
- Key challenge for new BSE chief: Keep NSE, rival he helped build, in check
- Market regulator Sebi plans simplified BRSR, ESG rating regulations
- Sebi sets up three panels to push market reforms, ease of doing business
- Sebi overhauls advisory panels on FPIs, social stock exchange
- JK Tyre hits all-time high; share price more than doubles in 5 months
- Stock brokers' body seeks industry status for registered mkt intermediaries
MARKET LIVE: Flat start likely for Sensex, Nifty; Asian stocks weaken
Stock market updates: Flat start likely for Sensex and Nifty. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were nearly flat at 18,743 levels
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open on a flattish note Wednesday amid quiet global market trends.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were nearly flat at 18,743 levels.
The domestic Q2 GDP data and IIP numbers set for release today are crucial triggers for the markets, which wll be closely watched.
Primary market
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO was subscribed more than 5 times on Tuesday, a day before its close.
Uniparts India’s Rs 835 crore IPO will open for subscription today. The price band is fixed at Rs 548-577.
In the secondary market, IDFC will be in focus after SEBI gave it the nod to hand over IDFC Mutual Fund to a consortium led by Bandhan Financial Holdings.
Zomato will also be eyed as the Alibaba Group is said to sell 3 per cent stake worth $200 million in the company through a block deal today.
Global cues
In the US, the Nasdaq lost 0.59 per cent overnight, while the S&P 500 shed 0.16 per cent. The Dow closed 0.01 per cent higher.
In Asia this morning, stocks were broadly mixed. Hang Seng rose 0.6 per cent, Strait times was flat, while Nikkei and Topix declined 0.7 per cent each.
