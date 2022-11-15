- Stocks to Watch: Fusion MicroFinance, Srei, IRCTC, Apollo Tyres, LTI, Paytm
- Confidential pre-filing mechanism for IPOs to test the waters soon
- Kaynes Tech IPO subscribed 34x, Keystone receives 8% bid on Day 1 & more
- Markets follow Asian peers to end in red; Sensex ends 170 points lower
- LIC has edge over private insurers: Gains market share in FY23
- Sebi forms detailed regulatory framework for online bond platform providers
- Ambuja Cements rallies 5%, hits all-time high in a range-bound market
- Hospital stocks gain in tepid mkt; Krishna Institute, Fortis rise up to 11%
- Here's why analysts are positive on Keystone Realtors' Rs 635-crore IPO
- Stock of this auto ancillary company has doubled in just 5 months
MARKET LIVE: Positive start likely for Sensex, Nifty; Asian stocks gain
Stock market live updates: At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 60 points higher at 18,440 levels
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open slightly higher on Tuesday amid mixed global cues as the Street digests domestic inflation reading for October.
At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 60 points higher at 18,440 levels.
India’s retail inflation cooled off to a three-month low of 6.77 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in September as food prices declined substantially.
Wholesale inflation also edged lower to 8.39 per cent for September, which was a 19-month low.
New listing
Fusion Micro Finance will make its market debut today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 368 per share. As per IPO Watch, the company may see muted listing with up to a 2 per cent premium over issue price.
Among other stocks, NDTV will be in focus as SEBI has approved Adani Group's open offer for 26 per cent additional stake in the broadcaster.
Biocon may also see some action after it posted a 10 per cent dip in net profit for Q2FY23 to Rs 168 crore on account of tax adjustments.
Global cues
In a choppy overnight session, the Dow fell 0.6 per cent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed 0.89 per cent and 1 per cent lower, respectively.
In Asia this morning, Hang Seng gained nearly 2 per cent. Nikkei was flat, Strait times was up 0.5 per cent, while Kospi was down 0.25 per cent.
