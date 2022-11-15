JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Positive start likely for Sensex, Nifty; Asian stocks gain

Stock market live updates: At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 60 points higher at 18,440 levels

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open slightly higher on Tuesday amid mixed global cues as the Street digests domestic inflation reading for October.   

At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 60 points higher at 18,440 levels.

India’s retail inflation cooled off to a three-month low of 6.77 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in September as food prices declined substantially.

Wholesale inflation also edged lower to 8.39 per cent for September, which was a 19-month low.

New listing

Fusion Micro Finance will make its market debut today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 368 per share. As per IPO Watch, the company may see muted listing with up to a 2 per cent premium over issue price.

Among other stocks, NDTV will be in focus as SEBI has approved Adani Group's open offer for 26 per cent additional stake in the broadcaster.

Biocon may also see some action after it posted a 10 per cent dip in net profit for Q2FY23 to Rs 168 crore on account of tax adjustments.

Global cues

In a choppy overnight session, the Dow fell 0.6 per cent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed 0.89 per cent and 1 per cent lower, respectively.

In Asia this morning, Hang Seng gained nearly 2 per cent. Nikkei was flat, Strait times was up 0.5 per cent, while Kospi was down 0.25 per cent.

