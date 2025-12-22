Monday, December 22, 2025 | 02:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Apollo Techno IPO opens Dec 23; GMP up 14%: Check price band, dates, more

Apollo Techno IPO opens Dec 23; GMP up 14%: Check price band, dates, more

Incorporated in 2016, Apollo Techno Industries is a manufacturer specialising in trenchless technology and foundation equipment for the construction industry

initial public offering, IPO

initial public offering, IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Techno Industries IPO: Apollo Techno Industries, a construction equipment manufacturer, has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹123 to ₹130 per share. The company aims to raise ₹47.96 crore through a fresh issue of 3.7 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
Incorporated in 2016, Apollo Techno Industries is a manufacturer specialising in trenchless technology and foundation equipment for the construction industry. Its product line-up includes Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Rigs, Diaphragm Drilling Rigs, Rotary Drilling Rigs and Spare parts. 

Apollo Techno Industries IPO GMP

On Monday, December 22, 2025, the unlisted shares of Apollo Techno were trading at ₹148, commanding a grey market premium of ₹18 or 14 per cent against the upper end price, as shown by sources tracking unofficial markets.   ALSO READ | Gujarat Kidney IPO: Fair valuations, analysts cautious; should you bid?
 

Here are the key details of Apollo Techno Industries IPO:

Apollo Techno Industries IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, and close on Friday, December 26, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, December 29, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Emerge or NSE SME platform, tentatively on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Apollo Techno Industries IPO lot size

The lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,60,000 to bid for at least two lots or 2,000 shares at the upper end price and in multiples thereof.

Also Read

Stock Market Live Updates on December 22, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 540 points; Nifty near 26,150; SMIDs in green; IT, metal outshine

IPO

KSH International to list on Dec 23: Here's what latest GMP hints at

KEC International share price rose as Delhi High Court stayed Power Grid Order

KEC International jumps over 7% as Delhi HC stays Power Grid's bidding ban

Fedbank Financial Services share

Fedbank Financial Services gains 5% as board clears ₹200-crore NCD issue

ipo market listing share market

Shyam Dhani Inds IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully booked, GMP at 67%

Apollo Techno Industries IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.  ALSO READ | KSH International to list on Dec 23: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Apollo Techno Industries IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹38.5 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for its working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Apollo Techno Industries financial snapshot

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹24.54 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) for the period came in at ₹1.08 crore. In FY25, the company posted a revenue from operations of ₹99.14 crore, up 43.73 per cent from ₹68.97 crore in the previous fiscal. It reported a gross profit of ₹32.04 crore, up 65.5 per cent from ₹32.04 crore in the FY24. The company's PAT stood at ₹13.78 crore against ₹3.23 crore in the previous year. 

More From This Section

IPO

Gujarat Kidney IPO: Fair valuations, analysts cautious; should you bid?

ipo

Pre-listing hype or real gains? What 2025's IPO numbers say about GMPs

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: SME segment to see 10 new issues, 4 listings next week

IPO

Anupam Mittal-backed Travelstack Tech files DRHP, eyes ₹250-cr via IPO

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment done; GMP signals solid D-Street debut

Topics : Stock Market News IPOs SME IPOs IPO market NSE Emerge NSE SME platform Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon