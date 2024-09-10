Business Standard
Investors subscribe PN Gadgil's IPO two times offer size on day 1

The Rs 1,100 crore initial share sale received bids for 3,38,86,720 shares against 1,68,85,964 shares on offer, translating into 2.01 times subscription, according to the NSE data

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and BOB Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

The initial public offer of jewellery retail chain PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd got fully subscribed within a few hours of opening for bidding on Tuesday and ended the day with a two-time subscription.
The Rs 1,100 crore initial share sale received bids for 3,38,86,720 shares against 1,68,85,964 shares on offer, translating into 2.01 times subscription, according to the NSE data.
The portion for non-institutional investors got booked 3.26 times and the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 2.61 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 1 per cent.
 
PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs 330 crore from anchor investors.
The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on September 12. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 456-480 per share.
The Maharashtra-based company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 250 crore by promoter SVG Business Trust.

At present, SVG Business Trust holds a 99.9 per cent stake in PN Gadgil Jewellers.
Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 393 crore will be utilised for the funding of expenditure towards setting up 12 new stores in Maharashtra, Rs 300 crore for payment of debt, besides a portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.
PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd offers a wide range of precious metal/jewellery products including gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewellery, across various price points and designs.
The company's products are primarily sold under its flagship brand, 'PNG', and various sub-brands, through multiple channels, including 39 retail stores (as of July 31, 2024) and various online marketplaces, including websites.
