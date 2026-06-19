Turtlemint IPO: Experts split despite strong anchor demand; apply or avoid?

Brokerages have delivered a split verdict on the initial public offering (IPO) of technology-enabled insurance distribution platform Turtlemint Fintech Solutions , which opens for public subscription on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The company aims to raise ₹882.67 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares.

Ahead of the IPO, Turtlemint raised ₹397.20 crore from 32 anchor investors, including ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Mirae Asset Multicap & Aggressive Hybrid Funds, Amansa Holdings, Border to Coast Emerging Markets Equity, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund, among others. The company allotted 2.61 crore equity shares to anchor investors at ₹152 apiece, the upper end of the price band.

Despite the strong anchor book, analysts remain divided on the public issue. While SMIFS has recommended subscribing to the IPO, Swastika Investmart has assigned it an ‘Avoid’ rating.

SMIFS recommends subscription

SMIFS has recommended subscribing to the issue from a long-term perspective, citing the expansion of the PoSP network, rising insurance penetration, improving advisor productivity, cross-selling opportunities in financial products, AI-led scalability, deeper insurer partnerships, and regulatory growth opportunities.

According to the brokerage, India’s digital retail insurance distribution market offers a significant growth opportunity. The total addressable market is expected to expand from ₹3.1 trillion in FY25 to ₹5.3–5.8 trillion by FY30, implying a CAGR of 11–13 per cent.

SMIFS said Turtlemint is well-positioned to capitalise on this opportunity through its distribution franchise of over 507,000 certified PoSPs and 632,000 Digital Partners, extensive pan-India reach, and strong presence in B30+ markets, which contribute 75.1 per cent of platform premium.

The brokerage also highlighted the company’s diversified ecosystem of 45 insurer partners. Improving advisor economics, reflected in a 2.8x growth in FY20 cohort earnings by FY25, and a retention rate of 69.5 per cent after two years are expected to support scalability and operating leverage.

READ | NSE IPO: Inside the ₹30,000-crore value-unlocking plan behind listing “Further, expansion into mutual funds (₹1280 crore AUM) and loan distribution, coupled with AI-led automation, strong network effects and opportunities under the MGA framework, provide additional long-term growth levers,” said SMIFS.

Swastika Investmart assigns ‘Avoid’ rating

Swastika Investmart, however, has assigned an ‘Avoid’ rating to the issue. The brokerage said the IPO may suit only long-term, high-risk investors betting on the company’s market leadership and may not be suitable for investors seeking listing gains.

The brokerage flagged concerns over the company’s financial profile, noting that it remains loss-making, with a negative return on net worth (RoNW) of 47.29 per cent.

“Valuation is rich at around 6.8x FY25 revenue despite continued losses. High regulatory dependence and a volatile revenue history — with FY24 witnessing an 81 per cent year-on-year decline — make growth difficult to extrapolate confidently. Additionally, high dependence on Digital Partner costs, which account for 70–77 per cent of expenses, means profitability hinges on future scale rather than current fundamentals,” said Swastika Investmart.

Turtlemint IPO details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 43.5 million equity shares aggregating ₹660.72 crore and an OFS of 14.6 million shares aggregating ₹221.95 crore.

The issue is priced in the range of ₹144–152 per share, with a lot size of 98 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 98 shares and in multiples thereafter.

At the upper end of the price band, retail investors will need to invest a minimum of ₹14,896 for one lot. The maximum retail investment, comprising 13 lots or 1,274 shares, works out to ₹1,93,648.

Grey market premium

READ | Mukesh Ambani's promise to investors on Jio IPO to be tested this week Grey market trends indicate muted sentiment towards the issue. According to market sources, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at ₹154.25 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹2.25 per share, or 1.48 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band.

Timeline and listing

The public issue will close for subscription on June 23, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on June 24, 2026.

Shares of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on June 29, 2026.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Use of proceeds

The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS component, as the funds will be paid to the selling shareholders. However, the proceeds from the fresh issue, Turtlemint Fintech said, will be used towards cloud and server infrastructure, salaries for technology and product development teams, marketing initiatives, lease payments for existing properties of the company and its wholly owned subsidiary TIB, investment in TIB for working capital requirements, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.