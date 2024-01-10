Medi Assist Healthcare fixes price band for IPO at Rs 397- Rs 418

Bids for the offer can be made for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 thereafter.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services, a third-party health administrator for insurance companies, has set the price band for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) between Rs 397 and Rs 418 per equity share, each with a face value of Rs 5. The company aims to raise approximately Rs 1,171.58 crore through the IPO, which will open on January 15, 2023, and close on January 17, 2023.

The IPO consists solely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.8 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders, without any fresh issue component. The floor price is 79.40 times, and the cap is 83.60 times the face value of the shares. The Anchor Investor Bidding will commence on January 12, 2023.

Bids for the offer can be made for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 thereafter.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale (OFS) as these will be paid to the selling shareholders.





Promoters Dr. Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal, Medimatter Health Management, and Bessemer Health Capital LLC, alongside investor Investcorp Private Equity Fund I, are the major shareholders divesting their stake in the OFS.

Of the total offer, 50 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers, with Link Intime India serving as the registrar for the IPO.

Incorporated in June 2000, Medi Assist Healthcare Services provides third-party administration services to insurance companies. It collaborates with group accounts (employers) to administer their employee health insurance plans in India and partners with insurance companies to manage health insurance plans for retail customers (individual policyholders) and publicly funded health schemes.





As of FY22, the company is the largest health benefits administrator in India in terms of premium under management for retail and group policies, holding a market share of 14.83 per cent in the retail health and 41.71 per cent in the group health insurance market.

At the end of FY23, the company managed health insurance premiums worth Rs 145,746.49 million, growing at a CAGR of 35.67 per cent from Rs 79,184.93 million at the end of FY21. As of March 2023, the company works with 36 insurers both in India and globally.

For the six months ending September 30, 2023, Medi Assist Healthcare reported a net profit of Rs 22.49 crore and revenue of Rs 312.03 crore. In the financial year ending March 31, 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 74.04 crore and revenue of Rs 518.96 crore.