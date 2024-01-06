Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Unicommerce files draft papers with Sebi to raise capital through IPO

The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to 2.98 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi

IPO

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the company had an annual run rate of processing 763.82 million order items for 743 enterprise clients and 2,830 SMB clients

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce-focussed IT firm Unicommerce has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to 2.98 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Under the OFS, SB Investment Holdings (UK) Ltd, an affiliate of Japan's SoftBank, will offload 1.61 crore shares, promoter AceVector Limited (formerly known as Snapdeal Limited) will sell up to 1.14 crore shares and B2 Capital Partners will be selling up to 22 lakh shares.
Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the entire proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.
Unicommerce eSolutions is the fifth tech company which has filed IPO papers. Awfis Space Solutions, Ola Electric, Firstcry, and MobiKwik are the other technology companies that have filed draft papers in the past two weeks.
Founded in 2012, Unicommerce eSolutions is India's leading e-commerce enablement Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.
The company's suite of SaaS solutions enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers. It serves a large and growing base of clients in India including Lenskart, Fabindia, Zivame, TCNS, Mamaearth, Emami, Sugar, BoAt, Portronics, Pharmeasy, Cello, Urban Company, Mensa, Shiprocket, Xpressbees.
Unicommerce has been PAT-positive since FY21.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the company had an annual run rate of processing 763.82 million order items for 743 enterprise clients and 2,830 SMB clients.
The company processed about 20-25 per cent of India's e-commerce dropship volume during Fiscal 2022, as per the Redseer Report.
Recently, a clutch of renowned investors, including Anchorage Capital Fund, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, Rizwan Koita & Jagdish Moorjani, Dilip Vellodi and others recently acquired shares in the company.
IIFL Securities and CLSA India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
Shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

Also Read

Unicommerce revenue up 52% at Rs 90 cr in FY23, marks third year of profit

Softbank-backed Unicommerce records 50% growth in revenue in FY23

Festive season sale 2023 order volume grows 37%, GMV 22%: Unicommerce

E-commerce order volumes up 37% this festival season: Unicommerce

E-commerce volumes surge by 23% during Black Friday sales: Unicommerce

Sequoia-backed MobiKwik refiles DRHP with Sebi for Rs 700 crore IPO

Majority of Indian startups eyeing IPOs in 2024 struggle with losses

US-based fund manager Invesco marks up Swiggy's valuation to $8.3 billion

Gujarat-based Jyoti CNC Automation sets IPO price band at Rs 315-331 apiece

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro, Vraj Iron and Steel file IPO papers with Sebi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Stock Market Unicommerce IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon