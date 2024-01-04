Invesco marks up Swiggy's valuation to $8.3 bn for second straight time

US-based fund manager Invesco has marked up the valuation of IPO-bound food delivery major Swiggy in its books for the second consecutive time to $8.3 billion, as of October 31, 2023, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Invesco’s 28,844 shares in the Bengaluru-based firm were valued at $147.63 million at the end of October 2023, which translates to a valuation of around $8.3 billion. The asset management firm has a stake of around 2 per cent in Swiggy, according to data from Tracxn – a market intelligence platform.

In October last year, Invesco had marked up the value of its stake in the food aggregator platform to $7.85 billion, after back-to-back valuation cuts.

The Bengaluru-based startup had raised a massive $700 million funding round led by Invesco in January 2022, which made Swiggy a decacorn, valued at $10.7 billion.

However, in April last year, Invesco slashed Swiggy’s valuation to $8 billion, before yet again cutting it to $5.5 billion in May. This came on the back of a slowdown in the country’s food delivery market, accompanied by the company’s high cash burn.

Since then, Swiggy has been on a path to improving its financial health as it gears up for an initial public offering (IPO). The company is reportedly looking at a potential issue size of $1 billion (approximately Rs 8,300 crore) for its public listing sometime around mid-2024.

Since the beginning of 2023, Swiggy has undergone retrenchments by way of layoffs and shutting many of its business verticals. The firm also introduced a Rs 2 platform fee for all its users, which has now gone up to Rs 3.

This led to its food delivery business turning profitable in the March quarter of FY23 (Q4 FY23) after considering corporate costs and excluding employee stock options (ESOP). The company's monthly cash burn also reportedly came down to $20 million from about $45-50 million that it was losing each month during its peak in 2021.

According to filings from Swiggy’s largest investor Prosus, Swiggy’s core food delivery business grew 17 per cent to deliver a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $1.43 billion in the first half (H1) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was less than that of Zomato, who reported a GMV of around $1.84 billion during the same period.

Meanwhile, its trading loss in the food delivery platform reduced to $208 million in the first half of FY24, compared to $321 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

Swiggy’s valuation mark-up comes at a time when its rival, Gurugram-based Zomato, has also been on a similar path of financial recovery. The company recently posted its second consecutive quarter of consolidated profits at Rs 36 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24), up from Rs 2 crore a quarter ago.

The improvement in its financial metrics has also reflected in its share price. Zomato's market cap as of January 4, 2024, touched $13.6 billion, up 133 per cent from the same period last year, according to data from Bloomberg. It has also increased its share price by around 130 per cent from Rs 56.35 per share at the start of 2023 to Rs 129.95 as of January 4, 2024.





Zomato market cap and share price - YoY comparison Period Price in Rs Mcap (Rs Crore) Mcap ($ Mn ) 1/4/2023 56.35 48189 5828 10/31/2023 105.15 90476 10864 1/4/2024 129.95 113198 13597 Aside from Invesco, US-headquartered asset management firm Baron Capital had also marked up the value of its stake in the company in August last year by 33.9 per cent from March 31, 2023, to $8.54 billion.

Source: Bloomberg/Exchange