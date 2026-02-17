Mobilise App IPO to open on Feb 23; GMP up 14%; check key details inside

Mobilise App IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Mobilise App Lab, an IT products company, will open for public subscription on Monday, February 23, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company plans to raise ₹20.10 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 2.5 million shares.

Mobilise App IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹75 to ₹80 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. At the upper end price, a retail investor will require ₹2,56,000 to bid for two lots consisting of 3,200 shares.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors.

Incorporated in 2012, Mobilise App Lab specialises in delivering innovative, scalable, and secure IT products that streamline business operations and foster digital transformation across industries. It offers a diverse portfolio of enterprise solutions, including integrated facility & assets management, human resource management systems (HRMS), supply chain management, school & university ERP, single sign-on (SSO), AI studio, and IoT applications.

Here are the key details of the Mobilise App IPO:

Mobilise App IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Mobilise App were trading at ₹91, commanding a premium of 11 or 14 per cent against the upper end of the price band.

Mobilise App IPO key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, February 25. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 26, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Friday, February 27. Mobilise App shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Mobilise App IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Corporate Capital Ventures is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

Mobilise App IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹5.54 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for product development through talent hiring, and ₹3.03 crore for business development and marketing activities for expansion across the domestic market. Additionally, ₹5.47 crore will be used for the infrastructure of the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Mobilise App IPO financial overview

In the nine-month period ended December 31, 2026 (H1FY26), the company's revenue from operations came in at ₹13.23 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4.01 crore. In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹16.14 crore. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹6.92 crore in FY25. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹4.71 crore.