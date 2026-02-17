Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Adani Enterprises rises 3% on committing $100 billion to AI infrastructure

Adani Enterprises rises 3% on committing $100 billion to AI infrastructure

The buying on the counter came after the company committed to invest $100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale artificial intelligence (AI)-ready data centres by 2035

Adani Enterprises share price, AI

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Adani Enterprises shares gained 3 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹2,252.6 per share. At 1:17 PM, Adani Enterprises' price was trading 2.17 per cent higher at ₹2,232 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.25 per cent at 83,485.1.
 
The buying on the counter came after the company committed to invest $100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale artificial intelligence (AI)-ready data centres by 2035. The initiative will establish a long-term sovereign energy and computing platform designed to position India as a global leader in the emerging Intelligence Revolution.
 
According to the release, the $100 billion direct investment is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion in related areas such as server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and supporting industries by 2035—taking the overall opportunity to a projected $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem over the decade.
 

Builds on AdaniConneX and partnerships

The group said the plan builds on AdaniConneX’s existing 2 GW national data-centre platform, with an expansion roadmap toward a 5 GW target. It also referenced partnerships with Google for a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam and additional campuses in Noida, and a partnership with Microsoft spanning Hyderabad and Pune. Adani said it is also in discussions with other large players for additional campuses across India.

Flipkart's partnership to deepen

Adani said it will deepen its data-centre partnership with Flipkart to develop a second high-performance AI data centre aimed at supporting Flipkart’s next-generation digital commerce, high-performance computing and large-scale AI workloads.

Integrated “energy + compute” model

The group said the proposed 5 GW deployment is designed as a unified platform combining renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure and hyperscale AI compute. Facilities are expected to be optimised for high-density AI workloads with advanced liquid cooling and high-efficiency power architecture. A portion of compute capacity is proposed to be reserved for Indian AI startups, research institutions and deep-tech entrepreneurs, the release added.

Renewable push and supply-chain localisation

The plan leverages Adani Green Energy’s 30 GW Khavda project, with over 10 GW already operational, and also reiterates the group’s commitment to invest an additional $55 billion to expand its renewable portfolio, including a large battery energy storage system (BESS). Adani also said it plans to co-invest in domestic manufacturing partnerships for key infrastructure components such as transformers, power electronics, grid systems, inverters and thermal management solutions.
 

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

