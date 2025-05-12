Monday, May 12, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / More Retail plans ₹2,000 crore IPO, targets Ebitda-positive in FY26

More Retail plans ₹2,000 crore IPO, targets Ebitda-positive in FY26

Company backed by Amazon and Samara Capital aims to go public in 12-18 months, reduce debt, and expand store network from 775 to 3,000 by the end of the decade

ipo market listing share market

Between now and the public offering, the company plans to reduce its debt by about half. It aims to be debt-free after the IPO

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samara Capital and Amazon-backed food and grocery retail player More Retail is likely to raise around ₹2,000 crore by diluting 10 per cent through an initial public offering (IPO) in 12 to 18 months.
 
Vinod Nambiar, managing director, More Retail Private Limited said, “We want to raise enough money to have the ability to expand over the next five years. By 2030, we want to be a 3,000-store network.”
 
Currently, More Retail has 775 stores.
 
Samara holds 51 per cent in the company while Amazon has 48 per cent. The balance is with HNI and family offices.
 
 
The funds would be used to make the company debt-free apart from funding expansion plans. Currently, the debt is to the tune of ₹500 crore – a mix of term loan and non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Also Read

Leo XIV, Leo, New Pope, Pope, Robert Francis Prevost, Robert Francis

'Leo will follow Francis': Amazon Catholics hope new pope protects forest

walkie-talkie, walkie talkie

CCPA issues notices over illegal walkie-talkie sales on e-commerce sites

apple, apple logo

Apple to partner with Amazon-backed Anthropic on AI-based coding platform

PremiumAmazon

Amazon braces for tough quarter; warns on tariffs, consumer spending

Nvidia

Nvidia, Anthropic clash over US' export restrictions on semiconductors

 
Between now and the public offering, the company plans to reduce debt by about half. It aims to be debt-free after the IPO.
 
The IPO will also put enough firepower in the company to expand at pace, Nambiar said.
 
In FY26, the company plans to step up the store count to 1,013, hoping to add 250-300 stores in FY27.
 
More Retail hopes to be profit-after-tax (PAT)-positive in two years. In FY26, it expects to be Ebitda-positive.
 
Nambiar said that shareholders were extremely positive about the business. Over the last five years, they have invested ₹900 crore between Samara, Amazon and the family offices. Of this, about ₹150 crore was from the family offices.
 
 “A lot of it went towards funding our losses as we got the business into shape,” Nambiar explained. In the last 60 days, it has raised another ₹150 crore from Amazon and Samara, which was to fund the expansion.
 
The priority geographies for More Retail would be Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.
 
In FY25, More Retail clocked in gross sales of ₹4,985 crore. Of this, ₹1,045 crore was from online, which was basically its business with Amazon Fresh. More Retail is India’s only partner for Amazon Fresh.
 
In FY26, More Retail is eyeing sales of ₹6,000 crore and ₹7,500-8,000 crore in FY27.
 

More From This Section

More Retail, grocery

More Retail plans ₹2,000 crore IPO by 2026 to fund expansion, cut debt

Premiumchart

Pre-IPO startups seek Sebi nod for flexibility on Esops to founders

IPO, Initial public offerings

PSIT files Rs 472 crore IPO for PropShare Titania, its second SM Reit

ICRA

ICRA expects five co-working segment IPOs raising over ₹7,000 cr by 2026

IPO

India's IPO market loses steam as global jitters, tensions deter investors

Topics : IPO Amazon Samara Capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon