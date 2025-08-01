Friday, August 01, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / NSDL IPO oversubscribed by 41 times, reaching Rs 1.1 trillion in bids

NSDL IPO oversubscribed by 41 times, reaching Rs 1.1 trillion in bids

The NSDL IPO sees over 40 times more demand than shares on offer, with institutional and retail portions heavily oversubscribed. The issue is a secondary share sale by major institutions

NSDL IPO

NSDL was priced at about 47 times its FY25 earnings, at a discount to CDSL, which trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 68x. (Photo Credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IPO of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), the country’s largest depository in terms of assets, saw over 40 times more demand than the shares on offer, with bids exceeding Rs 1.1 trillion. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion of the issue was subscribed 104 times, the high net worth individual (HNI) portion 35 times, and the retail portion nearly 8 times.   The Rs 4,000-crore IPO was entirely a secondary share sale by six institutions, including IDBI Bank, NSE, HDFC Bank, and SBI.   The company has set a price band of Rs 760-800 for the IPO. At the top end, the issue size values NSDL at Rs 16,000 crore. Depository firms, which enable holding shares and other securities in demat accounts, are considered market infrastructure institutions (MIIs). The depository space is a duopoly, with the other player being Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), currently valued at Rs 30,972 crore.   
   As of June, NSDL managed 40.5 million demat accounts with a custody value of Rs 512 trillion, while CDSL managed 159 million accounts with a custody value of Rs 79 trillion.   NSDL was priced at about 47 times its FY25 earnings, at a discount to CDSL, which trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 68x.   Analysts say CDSL enjoys better valuation due to its superior revenue and profit growth rate, better margins, and strong retail presence.   Market players noted that both NSDL and CDSL offer unique business models, enjoy a regulatory moat, and are crucial players in the growth of the domestic capital market ecosystem.  

More From This Section

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Sebi plans revamp of large IPO norms; retail quota may drop to 25%

lenskart

Lenskart files for IPO to raise ₹2,150 crore, eyes valuation of $10 billion

Tata Sons

Tata Sons expects reprieve from IPO deadline amid RBI rule review

ipo market listing share market

Blackstone-backed KRT gets Sebi approval to launch ₹4,800 cr REIT-IPO

IPO, initial public offering

Sotefin Bharat plans ₹80 cr IPO to build parking robot unit in West Bengal

Topics : IPO NSDL CDSL Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon