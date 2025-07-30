Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSDL IPO opens today: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply

NSDL IPO opens today: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply

NSDL IPO: Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of 18 shares and in multiples thereof. An investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,440 to bid for one lot

NSDL IPO

NSDL (Photo Credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NSDL IPO: The ₹4,011 crore initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) opened for subscription today. The issue comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 50.1 million equity shares. 
 
NSDL IPO will close for public subscription on Friday, August 1, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on August 4, 2025. Shares of NSDL are scheduled to list on the BSE tentatively on Wednesday, August 6.
 
The price band for the issue has been set in the range of ₹760 to ₹800. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of 18 shares and in multiples thereof. An investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,440 to bid for one lot. MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue.  ALSO READ | NSDL IPO crosses halfway mark within hours; here's who is driving demand

Here's how to apply for the NSDL IPO

  • Log in to your trading or demat account using registered login credentials
  • Go to the IPO section
  • Select the National Securities Depository (NSDL) IPO from the list of ongoing offers. 
  • Click 'Apply' and enter the number of shares you want to bid for, in multiples of the minimum lot size (18 shares)
  • Provide your bank account details.
  • Approve the payment request through your bank or UPI app to complete the application.

NSDL IPO - Brokerage views

Market analysts remain bullish on the NSDL IPO, citing fair valuation compared to its key competitor, Central Depository Services (CDSL), and the company's long-term growth prospects. Analysts at Angel One recommend investors subscribe to the issue on a long-term basis. Anand Rathi Research and Canara Bank Securities have also assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue. READ MORE

ALSO READ | Sell CDSL shares to invest in the NSDL IPO? Here's what analysts recommend

 

NSDL IPO GMP

On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of NSDL were trading at ₹926 in the grey market, up ₹126 or 15.75 per cent from the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. 

NSDL IPO anchor book

Ahead of the issue on Tuesday, NSDL raised ₹1,201 crore from institutional investors. It allocated over 15 million equity shares to 61 funds at ₹800 per share. According to a BSE circular, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Smallcap World Fund Inc, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Fidelity Funds and Nippon India MF were the major institutional investors. SBI Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Ashoka WhiteOak India Opportunities Fund, ICICI Prudential MF and HDFC MF are also among the investors.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

