Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi plans revamp of large IPO norms; retail quota may drop to 25%

Sebi plans revamp of large IPO norms; retail quota may drop to 25%

Sebi noted that while average IPO sizes have been increasing, direct retail participation has remained flat over the past three years

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

The proposals come amid a surge in IPO activity in India. | Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday proposed changes to the structure of large initial public offerings (IPOs), including incre­asing the allocation limit for institutio­nal buyers and reducing the share rese­rved for retail investors. The proposals come amid a surge in IPO activity in India. 
Sebi noted that while average IPO sizes have been increasing, direct retail participation has remained flat over the past three years. For large public issues, retail subscription levels have been particularly muted, the regulator said. 
In a consultation paper published on its website, Sebi proposed that for IPOs exceeding ₹5000 crore ($571 million), the retail investor allocation may be reduced to 25 per cent from the current 35 per cent, while the allocation for institutional buyers may be increased from 50 per cent to 60 per cent in a graded manner.  
 
The regulator also proposed increasing the number of permissible anchor investor allottees for allocations above ₹250 crore, aiming to ease participation for large foreign portfolio investors managing multiple funds.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

lenskart

Lenskart files for IPO to raise ₹2,150 crore, eyes valuation of $10 billion

Tata Sons

Tata Sons expects reprieve from IPO deadline amid RBI rule review

ipo market listing share market

Blackstone-backed KRT gets Sebi approval to launch ₹4,800 cr REIT-IPO

IPO, initial public offering

Sotefin Bharat plans ₹80 cr IPO to build parking robot unit in West Bengal

initial public offering, IPO

NephroPlus files DRHP, aims to raise ₹353.4 crore via fresh equity issue

Topics : SEBI IPO retail investor Institutional investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon