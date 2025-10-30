Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Oyo's parent PRISM increases authorised share capital ahead of planned IPO

Oyo's parent PRISM increases authorised share capital ahead of planned IPO

This follows earlier shareholder approvals in August and September 2025 for capital expansion linked to IPO readiness and other fund-raising activities

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

The company has also proposed issuing approximately 4.75 million (47,46,768) equity shares each to Independent Directors Troy Matthew Alstead and William Steve Albrecht as sweat equity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO-bound Oyo's parent firm PRISM has initiated a fresh round of corporate actions, including an increase in its authorised share capital as part of its preparations for a potential public listing, sources said on Thursday.

In August, PTI had reported that Oyo plans to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in November, eyeing a USD 7-8 billion valuation for its IPO, according to sources.

The company has proposed to increase its authorised share capital from Rs 2,431.13 crore to Rs 2,433.13 crore by adding 20 lakh CCPS (Compulsarily Convertible Preference Shares) of Rs 10 each.

This follows earlier shareholder approvals in August and September 2025 for capital expansion linked to IPO readiness and other fund-raising activities.

 

The current proposal is to further increase the authorised share capital to accommodate the issuance of bonus CCPS.

Also Read

OYO Hotels & Homes

PRISM-backed Sunday PropTech to acquire 12 hotels in FY26 expansion push

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms

OYO Assets plans to acquire 12 hotels, expand premium, mid-premium segment

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo parent Prism announces leadership realignment for global growth

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo parent PRISM rejigs top leadership, appoints Ankit Tandon as global COO

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

OYO-owned Innov8 revenue jumps 58% to ₹38 crore in June quarter

In a communication to shareholders, Oyo said, "The increase in the authorised share capital is in addition to the earlier increase in the authorised share capital, as already approved by the Board and the shareholders of the Company which was undertaken as part of the company's preparations for its proposed IPO and to accommodate other capital/fund raising transactions."  The company has also proposed issuing approximately 4.75 million (47,46,768) equity shares each to Independent Directors Troy Matthew Alstead and William Steve Albrecht as sweat equity, valued at Rs 37.12 per share.

The issuance will form part of their compensation recognising their "value addition and professional contribution" to the company's governance and strategic direction. The shares will be locked in for three years from allotment.

The company also proposes issuance of bonus CCPS to existing equity shareholders in the ratio of 1 bonus CCPS for every 6,000 equity shares held, capitalised from free reserves and the securities premium account.

The bonus CCPS are non-redeemable and compulsorily convertible into equity shares, as per the letter sent to shareholders.

Sources privy to the matter said, "These actions are part of a multi-pronged-IPO structuring effort, aimed at simplifying PRISM's capital structure, rewarding existing shareholders, and aligning governance with public-market expectations. The proposal suggests that the IPO filing preparations are now at an advanced stage".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Groww IPO price band

Groww sets IPO price band at ₹95-100; check key dates, GMP, objective

Orkla India, Studds Accessories, Lenskart IPO

Orkla India vs Studds Accessories vs Lenskart IPO: Where to put your money?

Studds Accessories IPO

Studds Accessories IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, dates, review

initial public offering, IPO

Studds Accessories raises ₹137 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

lenskart

SBI's alternative investment funds invest ₹100 cr in Lenskart ahead of IPO

Topics : IPO Oyo OYO Rooms IPOs initial public offering IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon