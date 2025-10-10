Friday, October 10, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / OYO parent PRISM announces leadership realignment for global growth

OYO parent PRISM announces leadership realignment for global growth

Ankit Tandon elevated as COO and CEO-Europe; leadership changes align with PRISM's IPO plans and premiumisation strategy across global markets

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Under the new structure, Puneet Yadav, UK country head, will report to Tandon, while Sonal Sinha, CEO, G6 Hospitality, based in Dallas, will work closely with both Tandon and Agarwal.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PRISM, the parent company of OYO, on Friday announced a realignment of its top leadership to accelerate global growth across its key markets and strengthen its premiumisation strategy, the company said in a release.
 
The global travel-tech firm has elevated Ankit Tandon as chief operating officer (COO), PRISM, and chief executive officer (CEO), Europe. Tandon, who currently heads OYO Vacation Homes in Europe, will now oversee business performance and operations across PRISM’s global portfolio, which includes brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, Sunday Hotels, and others.
 
A graduate of IIT Madras (2003), Tandon has been with PRISM for over a decade after earlier stints at McKinsey & Company, the company said. He will also oversee the United States market, which includes G6 Hospitality.
 
 
The company did not disclose the effective date of the leadership changes.
 
Leadership exits and new reporting structure

Also Read

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo parent PRISM rejigs top leadership, appoints Ankit Tandon as global COO

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms

InCred, Analah consortium invests ₹50 cr in PRISM-backed Sunday PropTech

luxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

Oyo parent Prism launches CheckIn app; targets luxury and premium stays

Oyo hotel

Oyo's premium brand 'Sunday' to add 40 new upscale hotels in FY26

oyo

Oyo parent Oravel Stays rebrands to Prism to reflect global portfolio

 
As part of the reshuffle, Gautam Swaroop, who led PRISM’s international business across the US, UK, Latin America, Workspaces, and Traum Ferienwohnungen for the past five years, has stepped down to pursue other technology-led ventures.
 
“Gautam has been a close partner over the last five years, and I have truly enjoyed building our international businesses with him. I am deeply grateful for his leadership in shaping OYO USA, G6, Traum, and our PropTech initiatives,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO, PRISM.
 
“Gautam will continue to advise me and the PRISM leadership team, and I wish him the very best in his next chapter. I am equally excited to see Ankit, Varun, Shreerang, and Shirish take on expanded roles and help us accelerate global growth with sharper execution and an even stronger focus on customers,” Agarwal added.
 
Reshuffle aligns with IPO and premiumisation plans
 
The leadership realignment comes as PRISM — formerly Oravel Stays — is said to be preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) and repositioning itself as a premium stay company. The company recently adopted the PRISM brand to reflect its expanded global focus.
 
Tandon will continue to lead PRISM’s Vacation Homes business, including recent additions such as CheckMyGuest (France) and MadeComfy (Australia).
 
Expanded roles across regions
 
Under the new structure, Puneet Yadav, UK country head, will report to Tandon, while Sonal Sinha, CEO, G6 Hospitality, based in Dallas, will work closely with both Tandon and Agarwal.
 
Varun Jain, currently COO for OYO’s India business, will take over as COO for Asia, managing operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East (SEAME), as well as overseeing Traum Ferienwohnungen, PRISM’s listings business in Germany.
 
Shreerang Godbole will continue as chief service officer, PRISM, while also leading operations at DanCenter and integrating MadeComfy in Australia.
 
Meanwhile, Shirish Damani has been named COO, Europe Homes & Hotels (PRISM), overseeing supply, revenue, and margins across Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, Studio Prestige, and HelpMyGuest, while continuing to lead global mergers and acquisitions.
 

More From This Section

Tata Sons

SP Group calls for Tata Sons listing, cites transparency and trust

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Truhome Finance secures ₹417 cr fresh capital infusion from Warburg Pincus

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

Andhra allots 6,000 acres to BPCL for ₹96,000 cr refinery near port

What a difference six years make? Pre-Covid, India was catching up with China in the race for solar supremacy. Post-pandemic, India has slowed while China has surged. In 2018, the difference between India and China's solar energy capacity additions w

ENGIE secures 100 MW solar project in Barmer from SECI in Rajasthan

vascon

Vascon Engineers wins ₹161 cr redevelopment project in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi

Topics : OYO Hotels & Homes hospitality Oyo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon