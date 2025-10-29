Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / SBI's alternative investment funds invest ₹100 cr in Lenskart ahead of IPO

SBI's alternative investment funds invest ₹100 cr in Lenskart ahead of IPO

SBI Optimal Equity and Emergent AIFs buy shares from promoter Neha Bansal at ₹402 apiece, joining Radhakishan Damani among investors betting on eyewear retailer's upcoming listing

lenskart

The investment comes just ahead of Lenskart’s initial public offering (IPO), which opens on Friday, October 31, 2025 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Optimal Equity Fund (AIF) and SBI Emergent Fund (AIF) have jointly invested ₹100 crore in Lenskart Solutions Ltd through a pre-IPO transaction at a transfer price of ₹402 per equity share, the eyewear retailer said on Wednesday.
 
As part of the deal, Neha Bansal, one of the company’s promoters, transferred 2,487,561 equity shares. Before the transaction, she held 7.61 per cent of Lenskart’s pre-offer paid-up equity share capital (fully diluted basis) and now retains 7.46 per cent. The share sale does not form part of the IPO offer for sale, the company clarified.
 
The investment comes just ahead of Lenskart’s initial public offering (IPO), which opens on Friday, October 31, 2025.
 
 
Damani among pre-IPO investors
 
Last week, Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), invested around ₹90 crore in Lenskart in a similar pre-IPO transaction, according to people familiar with the development.

Existing investors in Lenskart include Alpha Wave Ventures LP, Bay Capital Holdings Ltd, Chiratae Trust, IDG Ventures India Fund III LLC, Kariba Holdings IV Mauritius, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, Kedaara Norfolk Holdings Ltd, and MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd, among others.
 
IPO proceeds to fund expansion and tech
 
Lenskart, one of India’s largest omni-channel eyewear retailers, plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for new company-owned, company-operated (CoCo) stores, lease and rental payments, technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing, inorganic acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.
 
Founded in 2008, Lenskart began as an online eyewear platform in 2010 and opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013. Over the years, it has evolved into one of India’s most prominent consumer brands in the eyewear category.
 
The company operates one of the country’s most extensive retail networks, covering metros, Tier-1, and Tier-2+ cities, with international operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
 
Manufacturing and brand portfolio
 
Lenskart owns frame and lens design and manufacturing facilities in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) and Gurugram (Haryana), supported by regional facilities in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.
 
The company targets diverse consumer segments through its multi-brand portfolio:
 
John Jacobs and Owndays (acquired in 2022) in the premium segment, and
 
Lenskart Air, Vincent Chase, Hustlr, and Hooper Kids in the affordable and mid-range categories.
 
Global acquisitions and growth
 
As part of its international expansion, Lenskart recently agreed to purchase the remaining 80 per cent stake in Stellio Ventures S.L., which owns the ‘Meller’ eyewear brand, for ₹406 crore. Stellio’s products are primarily sold online and through a store in Barcelona, Spain.
 
In FY25, the company launched 105 new in-house designed and engineered collections globally, including collaborations with brands and celebrities. It sold 27.2 million eyewear units across 12.41 million customer accounts in India and overseas during the year.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

