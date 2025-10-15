Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / OYO Assets plans to acquire 12 hotels, expand premium, mid-premium segment

OYO Assets plans to acquire 12 hotels, expand premium, mid-premium segment

OYO parent PRISM-backed OYO Assets, on Wednesday, said it plans to acquire 12 hotels in the second half of this financial year to scale its portfolio of premium and mid-premium hospitality assets.

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OYO parent PRISM-backed OYO Assets, on Wednesday, said it plans to acquire 12 hotels in the second half of this financial year to scale its portfolio of premium and mid-premium hospitality assets.

OYO Assets, also known as Sunday PropTech, said that out of the 12 targeted acquisitions, seven hotels are in advanced stages of acquisition.

"The portfolio of acquisition will be funded through a mix of debt and equity, leveraging the company's strong balance sheet and investor support from an InCred and Analah-led consortium, along with PRISM Life and its shareholders such as SoftBank," OYO said.

Saurav Agarwal, Board Member, Sunday PropTech, said its focus is on properties in good locations with strong return potential.

 

"The need for high-quality premium and mid-premium hotels, coupled with a growing interest in travel, has been increasing significantly, and we see compelling opportunities to deploy capital in this space," Agarwal added.

Also Read

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo parent Prism announces leadership realignment for global growth

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo parent PRISM rejigs top leadership, appoints Ankit Tandon as global COO

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

OYO-owned Innov8 revenue jumps 58% to ₹38 crore in June quarter

Oyo hotel

Oyo's premium brand 'Sunday' to add 40 new upscale hotels in FY26

oyo

Oyo parent Oravel Stays rebrands to Prism to reflect global portfolio

Beyond its immediate expansion plans, OYO Assets will evaluate acquisitions in the mid-scale and premium brand segments where PRISM has a strong operational footprint, OYO said.

These hotels will be operated under PRISM's brands, including Sunday Hotels, Palette Hotels, Townhouse, and others.

PRISM's company-serviced hotel portfolio in India spans over 1,300 hotels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Havmor

Lotte appoints Debabrata Mukherjee as MD for Havmor Ice Cream business

Airtel

Airtel, IBM to launch 2 multi-zone cloud regions in Mumbai, Chennai

José Muñoz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Motor lines up ₹45,000 cr investmentin India: 26 launches in 2030

Air India

Air India's leasing arm secures $215 mn term loan from StanC, BoI

Tarun Garg COO, Hyundai Motor India

Tarun Garg to take over as Hyundai India's MD & CEO from January 1

Topics : Oyo OYO Rooms OYO Hotels & Homes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon