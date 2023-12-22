Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pharma firm Innova Captab IPO subscribed 1.40 times on first day of offer

The initial public offer of integrated pharmaceutical company Innova Captab got subscribed 1.40 times on the first day of subscription on Thursday

IPO

The Rs 570 crore initial share sale received bids for 1,27,25,196 shares against 90,78,010 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 12:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of integrated pharmaceutical company Innova Captab got subscribed 1.40 times on the first day of subscription on Thursday.
The Rs 570 crore initial share sale received bids for 1,27,25,196 shares against 90,78,010 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 2.12 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 96 per cent. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 44 per cent subscription.
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 320 crore and an Offer for Sale of up to 55,80,357 equity shares.
The IPO comes in a price range of Rs 426-448 a share.
Innova Captab on Wednesday said it has collected Rs 171 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds from fresh issuance worth Rs 144.40 crore will be utilised for payment of debt, Rs 23.60 crore for investment in the subsidiary, UML, Rs 72 crore for funding working capital requirements, besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
Innova Captab is an integrated pharmaceutical company with a presence across the pharmaceuticals value chain, including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution, marketing, and exports.
ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

RBZ Jewellers IPO receives 16.86 times subscription on last day of offer

Credo Brands' IPO gets subscribed 51.85 times on heavy demand from buyers

Emcure Pharmaceuticals refiles IPO papers to Sebi, trims issue size

India's IPO momentum seen growing on prospects of political stability

Innova Captab's IPO to open on Dec 21: Price band at Rs 426-448 per share

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO valuation pharmaceutical firms stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 12:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon