Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India's IPO momentum seen growing on prospects of political stability

India's share of global IPO proceeds is at an all-time high of 5.98%, Dealogic says, almost doubling in 2 years, while its share of Asia IPO proceeds has also grown to 9.9% this year from 5.9% in 2018

IPO

Top bankers are seeing multiple pitches every week, and expect the momentum to continue into 2024.

Reuters MUMBAI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hopes of policy stability in India after victories for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party in key state polls this month should extend a boom in initial public offerings (IPO) into 2024 as companies rush to tap investor demand, bankers say.
The $6.8 billion raised by Indian IPOs so far this year is 16% less than in all of 2022, Dealogic data shows, but outperforms a plunge of 36%, to about $5 billion, in Hong Kong listings, which are set for their weakest year in two decades.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The victory of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in three of four major Indian states gives it a boost ahead of general elections due by May, and expectations of stability will spur more fundraising in 2024, bankers said.
"The state election outcome was more positive than expected, and has given investors more conviction leading up to the final elections, boosting confidence," said Subhrajit Roy, India head of global capital markets for Bank of America.
At least five companies plan to raise $500 million each, or more, in India listings next year, including three backed by SoftBank - Ola Electric, retailer FirstCry, and food delivery firm Swiggy.
More than a dozen others, from lenders to drugmakers and technology firms, have hastened preparation work on IPOs after the state poll results, bankers say, without identifying them.
"Issuers are stepping up the pace on their listing timeline to tap the current market sentiment," said Mahesh Natarajan, Nomura India head of equity capital markets. "The number of deals in the pipeline has multiplied as compared to last year."
India's market benchmark Sensex is up nearly 17% this year and stands at a record, after having risen for seven straight weeks until last week, in its longest winning run since January 2018.
India's market share of IPO volumes has also grown this year amid economic slowdown and geopolitical concerns in China and a slump in U.S. listings.
India's share of global IPO proceeds is at an all-time high of 5.98%, Dealogic says, almost doubling in two years, while its share of Asia IPO proceeds has also grown to 9.9% this year from 5.9% in 2018.
RECORD YEAR
The year's major new Indian listings included Mankind Pharma, which raised $500 million in May, the same month that saw Nexus Malls raise $400 million, while Tata Technologies raised $360 million in November.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Innova Captab's IPO to open on Dec 21: Price band at Rs 426-448 per share

India Shelter IPO allotment: How to check status and refund process?

Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue size, GMP, financials, should you apply?

Suraj Estate IPO opens today: Price band at Rs 340 to Rs 360 per share

Azad Engineering IPO opens on Dec 20, price band set at Rs 499-524 a share

The fundraising activity has also been boosted by domestic growth that has beaten estimates, along with upward revisions of economists' projections, making the country a rare bright spot for global investors.
"India's relevance to the world is ever-increasing, as one among the few economies continuing to outperform against a global slowdown," Nomura's Natarajan said.
Other IPO hopefuls in 2024 include Warburg Pincus-backed India First Life Insurance, which is eyeing a January listing, while National Securities Depository Ltd is targeting a listing in the first quarter, two sources with direct knowledge said.
Both companies, which received regulatory approval for their IPOs more than six months ago, did not respond to queries seeking comment.
Top bankers are seeing multiple pitches every week, and expect the momentum to continue into 2024.
"This is the most momentum we have seen in at least 18 months ... all the signs are there for a record year (in 2024). India's bullishness seems given today," Bank of America's Roy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market initial public offerings IPOs India IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesChina EarthquakeGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon