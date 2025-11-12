Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pine Labs IPO allotment; here's how to check share allocation status, GMP

Pine Labs IPO allotment; here's how to check share allocation status, GMP

Pine Labs IPO allotment status: Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status through the official websites of BSE, NSE, and KFin Technologies, the registrar to issue

Pine Labs IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pine Labs IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Pine Labs’ initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalised today, following strong investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 28.26 times, according to NSE data. The merchant commerce platform’s ₹3,899.91-crore maiden offering had a tepid start, reflecting initial caution among investors. However, demand surged sharply on the final day of bidding, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), resulting in an oversubscription of 2.46 times, NSE data showed.
 
The QIB portion was subscribed four times, while retail investors booked 1.22 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw the lowest demand, applying for only 30 per cent of the reserved quota. With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.  CATCH GROWW SHARE PRICE UPDATES LIVE

Here's how to check Pine Labs IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status through the official websites of BSE, NSE, and KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

Direct links to check Pine Labs IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Pine Labs IPO allotment status online:
 

CATCH TATA MOTORS CV SHARES LISTING LIVE

 

Pine Labs IPO GMP, listing date

Even as the allotment process is underway, Pine Labs’ unlisted shares are trading at around ₹222 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of just ₹1 per share, or about 0.45 per cent above the upper price band of ₹221, according to market observers.
 
The merchant commerce platform’s shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 14, 2025. Based on current grey market trends, the stock is expected to have a subdued debut. Analysts caution that the grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial and speculative indicator and should not be considered a reliable measure of listing performance.
 

IPO allotment IPO GMP IPO REVIEW IPOs IPO listing time IPO market

Nov 12 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

