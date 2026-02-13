Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO opens Feb 24: Check price band, size, dates

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO, which opens on Feb 24, 2026, has set a price band of ₹367-386. Read to find out IPO lot size, issue size, likely listing date and objectives

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery sets IPO price band

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO news update

  PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, a retail-focused jewellery brand, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The company has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹367 to ₹386 per share. 
 
The company aims to raise ₹380 crore through the fresh issue of 9.8 million shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
Established in 2004, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery is engaged in the jewellery business. Under the brand name 'Reva', the company manufactures a wide range of jewellery using diamonds and precious and semi-precious stones, which are studded into precious metals such as gold and platinum. The company's product portfolio includes rings, earrings, necklaces, pendants, solitaires, bangles, bracelets, mangalsutra, nose rings, and chains to cater to diverse customer segments and occasions. According to the RHP, the company has 34 Stores across 25 cities in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka.
 
 
Here are the key details of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO: 

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO key dates

According to the RHP, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO will open for public subscription on February 24 and close on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, February 27, 2026. PNGS Reva will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. 

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO lot size 

The company has set the lot size for an application at 32 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹12,352 to bid for one lot of 32 shares at the upper end price. 
 

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO objective 

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹286.56 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding expenditure towards setting up 15 new stores, and ₹35.4 crore for marketing and promotional expenses. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

