Fractal Industries IPO opens on Feb 16: Check GMP, key dates, price band

Fractal Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Fractal Industries, a garment manufacturing and supply chain company, will open for public subscription on Monday, February 16, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company plans to raise ₹49 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 2.3 million shares.

Fractal Industries IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹205 to ₹216 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. At the upper end price, a retail investor will require ₹2,59,200 to bid for two lots consisting of 1,200 shares.

Fractal Industries is engaged in the business of designing, sourcing, and manufacturing garments and providing end-to-end warehousing and supply chain services to e-commerce platforms. It is a full-service garment manufacturing and technology-driven supply chain management company. The company manufactures apparel for e-commerce marketplaces, including Myntra, Ajio and similar platforms. It has a monthly manufacturing capacity of more than 3,00,000 garment units. Its manufacturing unit is located in Mumbai with warehouses in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, West Bengal and Karnataka.

Here are the key details of Fractal Industries IPO:

Fractal Industries IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Fractal Industries were trading at ₹221, commanding a marginal premium of 5 or 2.3 per cent against the upper end of the price band.

Fractal Industries IPO key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, February 18. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 19, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Friday, February 20. Fractal Industries shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Monday, February 23, 2026.

Fractal Industries IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Finaax Capital Advisors is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

Fractal Industries IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹36.5 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Fractal Industries IPO financial overview

In the six-month period ended September 30, 2026 (H1FY26), the company's revenue from operations came in at ₹47.29 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹6.78 crore. In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹85.44 crore. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹11.14 crore in FY25. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹7.53 crore.