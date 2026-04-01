Rediff opts for confidential route, files IPO draft papers with Sebi

Rediff.com India Ltd, a subsidiary of AvenuesAI Ltd, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi through the confidential route to float an initial public offering (IPO).

The company has opted for the confidential pre-filing route, which allows it to engage with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for initial feedback on its draft document without it being publicly disclosed.

Companies increasingly prefer this route because it offers more flexibility in IPO preparations and allows them to respond to market conditions before a public filing.

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, AvenuesAI said, "Rediff.com India Ltd, a subsidiary of AvenuesAI Ltd, has filed the Pre-Filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (Pre-DRHP) with the Sebi, the BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares...on the main board".

AvenuesAI, formerly known as Infibeam Avenues, is a multinational financial technology company that offers integrated digital platforms, comprising a digital payment solution under the brand name CCAvenue and enterprise software solutions under the brand name BuildaBazaar.