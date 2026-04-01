Wednesday, April 01, 2026 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Rediff opts for confidential route, files IPO draft papers with Sebi

Rediff opts for confidential route, files IPO draft papers with Sebi

Companies increasingly prefer this route because it offers more flexibility in IPO preparations and allows them to respond to market conditions before a public filing

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rediff.com India Ltd, a subsidiary of AvenuesAI Ltd, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi through the confidential route to float an initial public offering (IPO).

The company has opted for the confidential pre-filing route, which allows it to engage with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for initial feedback on its draft document without it being publicly disclosed.

Companies increasingly prefer this route because it offers more flexibility in IPO preparations and allows them to respond to market conditions before a public filing.

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, AvenuesAI said, "Rediff.com India Ltd, a subsidiary of AvenuesAI Ltd, has filed the Pre-Filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (Pre-DRHP) with the Sebi, the BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares...on the main board".

 

AvenuesAI, formerly known as Infibeam Avenues, is a multinational financial technology company that offers integrated digital platforms, comprising a digital payment solution under the brand name CCAvenue and enterprise software solutions under the brand name BuildaBazaar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IPO markets outlook in FY27

FY27 IPO pipeline swells to ₹1.75 trn; will it materialise? Experts examine

Anantharam Varayur, cofounder, Manasum Senior Living

Manasum Senior Living plans ₹200 crore fundraise, 2028 IPO targetpremium

ipo market listing share market

Sathya Agencies files DRHP with Sebi for ₹600 cr IPO with fresh issue, OFS

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Sathya Agencies files preliminary draft papers with Sebi for ₹600 crore IPO

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

GIFT City's first IPO withdrawn as weak demand hits subscription

Topics : SEBI IPOs initial public offering (IPO) BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEAnthropic Claude Code LeakH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Rules ChangingCommercial LPG Price HikeWhy are Sensex Rising TodayFinancial Rules ChangesPersonal Finance