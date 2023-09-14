Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

RR Kabel IPO subscribed 1.4 times, Lukewarm response for Zaggle Prepaid

The initial public offering (IPO) of RR Kabel was subscribed 1.4 times on Thursday, the second day of the issue. The IPO of Zaggle Prepais Ocean Services was subscribed 19 per cent

IPO

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

RR Kabel subscribed 1.4 times on Day 2
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of RR Kabel was subscribed 1.4 times on Thursday, the second day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 1.6 times, the wealthy investor portion 2.10 times, the retail investor portion 0.95 times and the portion reserved for employees 1.51 times. The company has priced its IPO between ~983 and ~1,035 per share. The ~1,964 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ~180 crore and an offer for sale of ~1,784 crore. The company is into manufacturing, marketing and selling of wires and cables, including house wires, industrial wires, power cables and special cables, fans, lighting, switches and appliances. Earlier this week, the company had raised ~585 crore from anchor investors.

Lukewarm response for Zaggle Prepaid on Day 1
 
The IPO of Zaggle Prepais Ocean Services was subscribed 19 per cent on Thursday, the first day of its issue. The institutional investor portion remained unsubscribed, the wealthy investor portion was subscribed 11%, and the retail investor portion 87%. The ~563 crore IPO has been priced between ~156 and 164 per share. The company has raised ~253 crore from anchor investors. Zaggle is a software as a service (SaaS) company which operates in the spend management space.

Not many buyers for Samhi Hotels on opening day

The IPO of Samhi Hotels was subscribed 7 per cent on Thursday, the first day of its issue. The institutional investor portion was unsubscribed, the wealthy investor portion 2%, and the retail portion 34%. The company had raised ~616 crore from anchor investors. The IPO has been priced between ~119 and ~126 per share. The ~1,370 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue portion of ~1,200 crore and an offer for sale of ~170 crore.

Also Read

RR Kabel IPO subscribed 1.4 times, Lukewarm response for Zaggle Prepaid

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscribed 18x; Samhi Hotels gets Sebi nod for IPO

Over Rs 7,000 crore IPOs on launchpad as Nifty50 crosses 20,000 mark

RR Kabel IPO subscribed 1.4 times, Lukewarm response for Zaggle Prepaid

Wires maker R R Kabel IPO subscribed 1.39 times on Day 2 of bidding

Realty firm Signature Global sets IPO price band at Rs 366-385 per share

Ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks' IPO to debut on Sept 20 with 27 mn OFS

Signature Global to hit capital markets with Rs 730 crore IPO on Sep 20

Topics : IPO Market RR Kabel zaggle

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon