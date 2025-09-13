Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 12:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi eases IPO dilution rules, extends MPS timeline to help big listings

Sebi eases IPO dilution rules, extends MPS timeline to help big listings

The regulator also approved an easier onboarding of FPIs

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the approved changes would bring in supply of fresh papers through large issuers

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

To encourage the listing of large companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday approved lowering the minimum dilution requirement for initial public offerings (IPOs) and extended timelines for achieving the minimum public shareholding (MPS). 
The regulator also approved changes to the anchor investor framework, permitting life insurers and pension funds in the reserved category for anchor allocation alongside domestic mutual funds. 
At a time when Sebi is receiving over 100 applications a month for foreign portfolio investor (FPI) registrations, it also announced a single window for onboarding certain FPIs, aimed at reducing compliance burden. Lower minimum public offers (MPOs) or dilutions will further ease requirements. Sebi said large stake dilutions via IPOs may pose challenges, as the market may not be able to absorb such a large supply of shares, which could discourage issuers from pursuing listings in India. 
 
Companies with a post-issue market capitalisation (mcap) of above ₹5 trillion will need to offer shares worth ₹15,000 crore and at least 1 per cent of mcap, with a minimum dilution of 2.5 per cent prescribed.
 
For companies with mcap of between ₹1 trillion and ₹5 trillion, the MPO would be ₹6,250 crore and an additional 2.75 per cent of the post-issue market capitalisation. 

Also Read

Sebi

Disclosure of family agreements must for listed firms: Sebi in HC

Supreme Court, SC

SC approves ₹5,000 crore payout from Sebi-Sahara fund to depositors

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi board clears IPO rule relaxations, new norms for foreign investors

Sunil Nyati, Chairman and MD at Swastika Investmart

Tariffs to dent India Inc's Q2; Fed cut to benefit India most: Swastika MD

SEBI

Sebi board likely to meet on Friday to consider regulatory reforms

If the public shareholding of such companies is less than 15 per cent at the time of listing, they will have five years to reach 15 per cent and a total of 10 years for the mandated 25 per cent MPS. 
Norms for public issues below ₹50,000 crore will remain unchanged. 
Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the changes would further boost the primary market and bring in supply of fresh papers through large issuers. 
These changes will require approval from the Ministry of Finance, as they involve amendments to the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR). 
For anchor investors, the overall reservation has been increased from one-third to 40 per cent. Of this, one-third will continue to be reserved for domestic mutual funds, while the remainder will be available to life insurers and pension funds. 
Sebi also approved increasing the number of permissible anchor investor allottees for allocations above ₹250 crore. 
On any possible new curbs in the derivatives segment, the Sebi chairman dismissed recent reports as “unnecessary speculation,” adding that the regulator would take time to consult, as the issues involved are complex. 
He added that a report by the committee formed to review Sebi’s conflict of interest code is expected by the end of this month.
  As part of continuing reforms for FPIs, Sebi announced a single-window framework called SWAGAT-FI for easier registration of low-risk FPIs, such as sovereign wealth funds and government-related investors. Regulated public funds with diversified investors, such as mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds, will also be eligible. 
The platform will reduce documentation requirements and introduce a one-time KYC fee of $2,500 for a 10-year block, instead of the standard three-year cycle. These FPIs will also be exempt from the 50 per cent aggregate contribution cap applicable to NRIs and overseas citizens of India. Sebi said the relaxations will cover more than 70 per cent of FPIs. 
The regulator also allowed retail schemes in GIFT-IFSC with a resident Indian sponsor or manager to register as FPIs.
A dedicated portal, India Market Access, has also been launched for FPIs to access consolidated information. 
Additionally, Sebi has approved re-classification of real estate investment trusts (Reits) as ‘equity’ for mutual funds, making them eligible for inclusion in equity indices. However, the same has not been extended for Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), which will be categorised as ‘hybrid’. 
Sebi will also expand the scope of ‘strategic investors’ in REITs and InvITs to include provident funds, public financial institutions, AIFs, and state industrial development corporations.
 
In the mutual fund space, the regulator capped the maximum exit load at 3 per cent, down from 5 per cent. Incentives will also be reintroduced for distributors for new inflows from beyond the top 30 cities.
 
Sebi also approved introduction of scale-based thresholds based on turnover of listed companies to determine material related party transactions. This will reduce the number of transactions requiring shareholder approval.
 
Other key decisions include introducing a separate category of AIF schemes exclusively for accredited investors, operational relaxations for large-value funds for accredited investors, and relaxations for investment advisers and research analysts.
 
The regulator has also decided to expand its nationwide presence with regional offices in state capitals. 

Slew of reforms

 
  • New scale-based MPOs
  • Extension in timelines to comply with 25% minimum public shareholding
  • 40% reservation in anchor portion for domestic mutual funds, life insurers, pension funds
  • Single-window for smoother registration of FPIs, platform for regulatory information
  • Reduced maximum exit load from 5% to 3% in mutual funds
 

More From This Section

Urban Company

Investors lap up Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar IPOs

urban company

Urban Company IPO subscribed 103.6 times on final day of bidding

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital plans $2 billion IPO launch in early October after RBI nod

initial public offerings, IPO

Investors subscribe Shringar House IPO 8.24 times offer size on day 2

initial public offerings, IPO

Cotec Healthcare files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

Topics : SEBI initial public offerings REITs Markets Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon