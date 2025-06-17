Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sunshine Pictures, Lumino, M&B Engineering secure Sebi nod for IPOs

Sunshine Pictures, Lumino, M&B Engineering secure Sebi nod for IPOs

The three firms, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi during January-February, obtained their observations between June 9 and June 13

As for the Sunshine Pictures issue, its IPO comprises a total offer size of 8.3 million equity shares, including a fresh issue of 50 lakh shares and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 3.3 million shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Film and television producer-director Vipul Shah-backed Sunshine Pictures, Lumino Industries and M&B Engineering have received Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with the markets regulator showed on Tuesday.

The three firms, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi during January-February, obtained their observations between June 9 and June 13.

In Sebi's parlance, obtaining observations means its go-ahead to float the public issue.

As for the Sunshine Pictures issue, its IPO comprises a total offer size of 8.3 million equity shares, including a fresh issue of 50 lakh shares and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 3.3 million shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

 

Promoter Vipul Amrutlal Shah is proposing to sell 2.3 million shares, while Shefali Vipul Shah plans to offload 1 million shares.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to meet its long-term working capital requirements, allocating up to Rs 94 crore to support future growth and operations, along with other general corporate purposes.

Lumino Industries, an EPC company specialising in conductors, power cables, and power EPC projects, is looking to mobilise Rs 1,000 crore through its maiden public issue. The IPO comprises a mix of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an OFS of Rs 400 crore by promoters.

The Kolkata-based company will use Rs 420 crore proceeds from the fresh issue to reduce borrowing, and Rs 15 crore will go for capex, while the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.

M&B Engineering, provider of Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) and Self-Supported Roofing, plans to raise Rs 653 crore through its initial share sale.

The Gujarat-based company's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 325 crore and an OFS of Rs 328 crore by promoters, the draft papers showed.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 63.9 crore will be used for purchasing equipment and machinery for the company's manufacturing facilities, Rs 60 crore for payment of debt, Rs 110 crore to meet the company's working capital requirements and the remaining funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

