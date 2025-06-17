Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE gets Sebi approval for Thursday expiry of derivatives contracts

BSE gets Sebi approval for Thursday expiry of derivatives contracts

This comes after Sebi last month announced expiries of all equity derivatives contracts across exchanges will be uniformly limited to Tuesdays or Thursdays

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Leading stock exchange BSE announced that markets regulator Sebi has granted Thursday as the expiry day for equity derivatives contracts.

"Sebi has agreed to the expiry day proposed by BSE (i.e. Thursday). Since there would be a change in the expiry day of derivatives contracts from the present (Tuesday)," BSE said in a circular on Tuesday.

This comes after Sebi last month announced expiries of all equity derivatives contracts across exchanges will be uniformly limited to Tuesdays or Thursdays. 

This was aimed at optimising the spacing between expiries and avoid designating, either the first or last day of the week as the expiry day.

 

Also, Sebi had asked exchanges to seek its approval before launching or modifying any contract expiry or settlement day. 

SEBI BSE Markets

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

