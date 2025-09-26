Friday, September 26, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Capital IPO to open October 6, anchor investor bids from October 3

Tata Capital IPO to open October 6, anchor investor bids from October 3

Tata Capital filed its red herring prospectus with Sebi for an IPO opening October 6 and closing October 8, with anchor investor subscriptions beginning October 3

The Tata group’s unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group’s financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

BS Reporter
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Tata Capital has filed its red herring prospectus (RHP) with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for its initial public offering (IPO), which is set to open for subscription on October 6 and close on October 8.
 
Subscriptions by big institutional investors, or anchor investors, will open on October 3.
 
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 210 million equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, and an offer for sale by certain selling shareholders of up to 265.8 million equity shares.
  

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

