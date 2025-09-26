Friday, September 26, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPO calendar: 20 new IPOs, 27 listings set to hit markets next week

IPO calendar: 20 new IPOs, 27 listings set to hit markets next week

IPO Calendar: The SME segment is expected to be even more vibrant, with 16 IPOs slated to launch and an equal number, 16 companies, scheduled to list on the SME platforms of the stock exchanges

IPO Calendar

IPO calendar for next week: Check Here Upcoming IPO List

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO Calendar: The coming week promises heightened activity in the primary markets, with a flurry of IPOs lined up across both the mainboard and SME segments. In the mainline space, four new public issues are set to open for subscription, while 11 companies are preparing to make their stock market debut.
 
The SME segment is expected to be even more vibrant, with 16 IPOs slated to launch and an equal number, 16 companies, scheduled to list on the SME platforms of the stock exchanges.

IPO Calender: Here is a detailed look at the IPO activity next week:

Shares of Atlanta Electricals and Ganesh Consumer Products are set to debut on the NSE and BSE on Monday, September 29, 2025. This will be followed by the listings of Seshaasai Technologies, Solarworld Energy Solutions, Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research, and Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers on Tuesday, September 30.
 
 
On Wednesday, October 1, Epack Prefab Technologies, BMW Ventures, and Jain Resource Recycling will be listed on the exchanges. Lastly, Jinkushal Industries and Trualt Bioenergy are scheduled to make their market debut on Friday, October 3.
 
Three new IPO, including Glottis (₹307 crore), Fabtech Technologies (₹230.35 crore), and Om Freight Forwarders, will open for public subscription on Monday, September 29, 2025. The Advance Agrolife IPO is scheduled to open for bidding on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

SME IPOs next week

Six SME IPOs, including Chiraharit, Sodhani Capital, Vijaypd Ceutical, Om Metallogic, Suba Hotels, and Dhillon Freight Carrier, are set to open for public subscription on Monday, September 29, 2025.
 
On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, ten SME IPOs will open for public subscription. These include Shlokka Dyes, Shipwaves Online, Greenleaf Envirotech, Valplast Technologies, BAG Convergence, Zelio E-Mobility, Sheel Biotech, Infinity Infoway, Munish Forge, and Sunsky Logistics.
 
Prime Cable Industries is set to make its debut on the NSE SME platform on September 29, followed by Solvex Edibles' listing on the BSE SME platform on October 1.
 
On September 30, four companies, BharatRohan Airborne Innovations, Aptus Pharma, True Colours, and NSB BPO Solutions, will list on the BSE SME platform. Meanwhile, Ecoline Exim and Matrix Geo Solutions will debut on the NSE SME platform the same day.
 
October 1 will see multiple listings on the BSE SME platform, including Systematic Industries, Justo Realfintech, and Praruh Technologies, along with Gurunanak Agriculture India on the NSE SME platform.
 
Finally, on October 3, Telge Projects, Earkart, Gujarat Peanuts & Agri Products, Chatterbox Technologies, and Bhavik Enterprises are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

