Epack Prefab IPO sees healthy QIB demand on final day; GMP remains steady

Epack Prefab Technologies continue to trade with marginal gains in the grey market on the final day of its IPO subscription

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Day 3 update: The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of Epack Prefab Technologies, a provider of pre-engineered building (PEB) solutions and expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging products, is set to close today, September 26, 2025. The ₹504 crore offering, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 24, has received a decent response from investors so far.
 
According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO has received bids for 3,40,35,520 shares against 1,76,70,103 shares as of around 1:20 PM on Friday, September 26, 2025. This reflects an oversubscription of 1.98 times.
 
 
Among investor categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have shown the strongest interest, oversubscribing their portion by 3.28 times. This is followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors, who have oversubscribed their respective categories by 1.75 times and 1.25 times.

Epack Prefab Technologies Grey market sentiment

On the final day of subscription, the performance of Epack Prefab Technologies’ unlisted shares in the grey market remains subdued. According to market sources tracking unofficial trading activity, the shares are trading at ₹209 apiece. This indicates a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 or 2.45 percent over the upper price band of the issue.  ALSO READ | ANAND RATHI IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS, LISTING DATE

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO details

The public offering of Epack Prefab Technologies comprises a fresh issue of 14.7 million equity shares worth ₹300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10 million equity shares worth ₹204 crore. The price band for the issue is fixed at ₹194 to ₹204 per share. The minimum lot size is 73 shares, and investors can apply in multiples thereafter.

IPO GMP IPO listing time IPO REVIEW IPO market IPOs initial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

