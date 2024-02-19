Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tolins Tyres files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 230 cr through IPO

Promoters -- Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin and Jerin Tolin-- will offload shares worth Rs 15 crore each through the OFS route. They own 83.31 per cent stake in the company at present

Tyres

Saffron Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the sole lead merchant banker to the public issue

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tolins Tyres Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 230 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
The Kerala-based company's initial share-sale is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 30 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Promoters -- Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin and Jerin Tolin-- will offload shares worth Rs 15 crore each through the OFS route. They own 83.31 per cent stake in the company at present.
The company may consider raising Rs 25 crore in a Pre-IPO placement round. If such placement is undertaken, the fresh issue size will be reduced.
Of the Rs 200 crore IPO proceeds, Rs 75 crore will be used to augment long-term working capital requirements of the company and Rs 62.55 crore for payment of debt. Further, Rs 24.36 crore will be used for investment in the company's subsidiary, Tolin Rubbers Private Limited, for repaying its debt and to support its working capital requirements.
Tolins Tyres is a leading player in the tyre and treads industry and exports its products to 40 countries, including the Middle East, East Africa, Jordan, Kenya and Egypt.
Saffron Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the sole lead merchant banker to the public issue.

Also Read

IndiaMart Q3 results: Consolidated net profit drops 27% to Rs 82 crore

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

Agilus Diagnostics files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Akums Drugs files IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 680 cr via fresh issue

GPT Healthcare's IPO to open on February 22, PE firm BanyanTree to exit

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscribed nearly 300 times on final day of bidding

Julius Baer India gets over Rs 300 cr; Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21

Hyundai seeks expansion and higher valuation with its $3 bn IPO in India

Investors subscribe Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO 101 times on day 2 of bidding

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPOs stock markets Tyre industry automobile industry Auto ancillary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon