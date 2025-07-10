Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Orient Cables files for ₹700 crore IPO papers with fresh issue and OFS

The fresh issue consists of equity shares worth ₹320 crore, while the OFS comprises equity shares aggregating to ₹380 crore

In addition, ₹155.50 crore will be used for repayment or partial prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings and a portion will also be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Orient Cables (India) Ltd on Thursday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise₹ 700 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public offer comprises both a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by promoters.

The fresh issue consists of equity shares worth ₹320 crore, while the OFS comprises equity shares aggregating to ₹380 crore, taking the total offer size to ₹700 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth ₹91.50 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure for the purchase of machinery, equipment, and civil works at the company's manufacturing facilities.

 

In addition, ₹155.50 crore will be used for repayment or partial prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings and a portion will also be allocated for general corporate purposes.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹64 crore. If undertaken, the amount raised through the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issue size.

Orient Cables is a manufacturing company with a primary focus on networking cables and passive networking equipment, catering to high-growth industries, including broadband, telecom, data centres, renewable energy and smart building automation.

The company manufactures a diverse range of products under the broad segments -- networking cables and solutions, speciality power, optical fibre cable and solutions; and other allied products.

IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial have been appointed by the company to manage its public offering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

