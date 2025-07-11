Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / INOX Clean Energy files confidential draft papers, eyes ₹6,000 cr IPO

INOX Clean Energy files confidential draft papers, eyes ₹6,000 cr IPO

This could potentially become the largest Indian IPO in the clean energy and renewables sector

IPO, initial public offering

INOX Clean Energy has confidentially filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹6,000 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

INOX Clean Energy has confidentially filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹6,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to industry sources familiar with the development.

This could potentially become the largest Indian IPO in the clean energy and renewables sector.

With a proposed equity dilution of over 10 per cent, the company is targeting a market capitalisation of around Rs 50,000 crore, they added.

In a public announcement on Friday, INOX Clean Energy, a part of the $12 billion INOXGFL Group, stated that it has submitted "the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and the stock exchanges, in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the main board of the stock exchanges."  Industry sources familiar with the development said that a major portion of the public offer will comprise a fresh issue, with the proceeds earmarked for setting up new facilities in solar and Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

 

The proposed IPO surpasses the filings made by Juniper Green (₹3,000 crore) in June 2025 and Waaree Energies (₹4,300 crore) in October 2024.

Also Read

IPO, initial public offering

Indian IPOs set to raise up to $18 billion in second-half surge: Jefferies

jio, reliance jio

Reliance Jio Platforms delays IPO plans, 2025 listing not on the cards

Smartworks coworking

Ahead of July 10 listing, Smartworks reports ₹382 cr debt as of Apr-end

IPO, Initial public offerings

Smartworks Coworking IPO to open on July 10; issue size cut to ₹445 crore

Left to Right - Yash Dayal, Chief Technology Officer, Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg, Founder, Wakefit.co.

Wakefit to raise ₹468 crore via IPO; plans to expand Coco stores

The company has already demonstrated strong financial flexibility, highlighted by a recent equity raise of around ₹700 crore.

The book running lead managers for the proposed IPO include JM Financial, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, IIFL Securities, and ICICI Securities.

According to a report by CareEdge Ratings, INOX Clean Energy is expected to incur capital expenditure of ₹6,500 crore to complete its under-construction renewable energy and manufacturing capacities.

This expenditure is planned to be funded through a mix of project-level debt, cash accruals from underlying projects, and equity contributions from both investors and promoters.

While funding for the under-construction renewable energy capacity is in place, the company will require additional equity capital to establish its planned manufacturing units.

INOX Clean Energy is engaged in the business of developing and operating renewable energy projects as well as manufacturing solar cells and modules through its subsidiaries INOX Neo Energies and INOX Solar.

Currently, INOX Clean Energy has a total operational capacity of 157 MW, which includes 107 MW of wind and 50 MW of solar power.

Additionally, 400 MW is under construction, comprising 350 MW of hybrid and 50 MW of solar projects. The company also has a project pipeline of over 2.2 GW, according to a CareEdge report from June 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Orient Cables files for ₹700 crore IPO papers with fresh issue and OFS

IPO

Aggcon Equipments Int'l files IPO papers with Sebi to raise ₹332 cr

Stock market, Indian stock market

JM Financial sees Indian IPOs adding $3 trillion market value over decade

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Travel Food Services IPO fully subscribed as institutions drive demand

IPO

Travel Food Services IPO gets subscribed 10% on day one of bidding

Topics : initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings Inox Renewables

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon