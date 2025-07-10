Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Aggcon Equipments Int'l files IPO papers with Sebi to raise ₹332 cr

Aggcon Equipments Int'l files IPO papers with Sebi to raise ₹332 cr

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of ₹168 crore would be used for payment of debt,₹ 84 crore for purchase of equipment and a portion would be used for general corporate purposes

IPO

The Haryana-based company plans to raise ₹332 crore through fresh issuance of equity shares, besides, promoters would sell 94 lakh shares under the offer-for-sale, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infrastructure equipment rental company Aggcon Equipments International Ltd on Thursday filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Haryana-based company plans to raise ₹332 crore through fresh issuance of equity shares, besides, promoters would sell 94 lakh shares under the offer-for-sale, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of₹ 168 crore would be used for payment of debt,₹84 crore for purchase of equipment and a portion would be used for general corporate purposes.

 

Incorporated in 2003, Aggcon Equipments International is one of the leading and fastest-growing infrastructure equipment rental companies in India. The company maintains a large fleet of equipment to support diverse infrastructure projects.

As of March 2025, the company catered to more than 500 customers across 27 states and five Union Territories in India.

Also Read

IPO

Travel Food Services IPO gets subscribed 10% on day one of bidding

PremiumIPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

IPOs mark a new era for India's hospitality industry with scale, ambition

IPO, initial public offering

Allied Engineering Works files IPO papers, to raise ₹400 cr via fresh issue

IPO

Crizac's ₹860 crore IPO subscribed 59.82 times on final bidding day

stake, share

Kapur Family Trust to partially sell stake in Travel Food Services

Aggcon Equipments International's revenue from operations increased by 19.5 per cent to ₹164 crore in fiscal 2025 from ₹137.3 crore in the preceding fiscal and profit increased by 35.64 per cent to ₹30.71 crore in fiscal 2025 from ₹22.64 crore in fiscal 2024.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock market, Indian stock market

JM Financial sees Indian IPOs adding $3 trillion market value over decade

IPO, initial public offering

Indian IPOs set to raise up to $18 billion in second-half surge: Jefferies

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Travel Food Services IPO fully subscribed as institutions drive demand

jio, reliance jio

Reliance Jio Platforms delays IPO plans, 2025 listing not on the cards

Smartworks coworking

Ahead of July 10 listing, Smartworks reports ₹382 cr debt as of Apr-end

Topics : IPO SEBI BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon