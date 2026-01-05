Monday, January 05, 2026 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Upcoming IPO! Hindustan Laboratories files DRHP with Sebi; check details

Hindustan Laboratories' proposed maiden public issue comprises a fresh issue of 5 million equity shares and an OFS of 9.1 million equity shares of face value ₹10 each

Indian pharmaceutical company Hindustan Laboratories has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO). 
 
The proposed maiden public issue comprises a fresh issue of 5 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.1 million equity shares of face value ₹10 each. Under the OFS, promoter Rajesh Vasantray Doshi is selling a part of his stake. 
 
According to the DRHP, the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. 
 
 
MUFG Intime is the registrar for the issue. Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 

Hindustan Laboratories' financial overview

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, Hindustan Laboratories reported a revenue from operations of ₹112.63 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹18.2 crore. In the fiscal 2025 (FY25), the company posted revenue from operations of ₹219.74 crore, up 17.9 per cent from ₹186.37 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to ₹53.87 crore, up 22.18 per cent compared to ₹44.09 crore in FY24. Its PAT surged to ₹41.26 crore against ₹34.13 crore in the previous fiscal. 

About Hindustan Laboratories

Hindustan Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company primarily engaged in the large-scale manufacturing and supply of generic medicines to government institutions under a business-to-government (B2G) framework. The company's products are primarily generic formulations, which are medicines for whose patents have expired, and that are typically used as a substitute for other expensive branded medicines. 
 
Hindustan Laboratories supplies its products primarily under procurement contracts for central government projects under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through Government of India agencies, as well as state government agencies or bodies. Its product portfolio encompasses a diverse range of therapeutic segments catering to both acute and chronic healthcare needs. These include anti-allergic, anti-diabetic, anti-infectives, anti-malarial, antiparasitic, blood-related, cardiac, gastro-intestinal, and keratolytic. Nutritional and mineral supplements, pain and analgesics, respiratory nutritional and mineral supplements and vitamin supplements.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

