Chinese AI chipmaker Biren's shares surge 76% in Hong Kong trading debut

Chinese AI chip designer Biren Technology surges 76% in its Hong Kong debut, kicking off the city's first IPO of 2026 amid strong demand for AI listings

The strong debut follows a blockbuster year for Hong Kong's equity market in 2025

Jan 02 2026

Shares of Chinese AI chip designer Shanghai Biren Technology closed up 76 per cent in their Hong Kong debut on Friday, the financial hub's first listing of 2026. 
The company’s shares opened at HK$35.70, hit an intraday high of HK$42.88 and closed at HK$34.46, up 76 per cent from the offer price of HK$19.60. 
That compared to a 2.8 per cent rise for the benchmark Hang Seng Index. Biren was also the third most actively traded stock by turnover on the Hong Kong bourse, with 150.7 million shares worth HK$5.52 billion ($707.7 million) changing hands. 
The strong debut follows a blockbuster year for Hong Kong’s equity market in 2025 and heralds a wave of chip and AI offerings this year as China accelerates efforts to strengthen domestic alternatives in response to US curbs on technology exports. 
 
"Chinese AI startups are going public faster than US giants thanks to supportive domestic policy, clear paths to revenues from enterprise customers, and most importantly, a valuation small enough for the current IPO market,” said Winston Ma, an adjunct professor at NYU School of Law and former head of North America for CIC. 
Biren raised HK$5.58 billion by selling 284.8 million H shares at HK$19.60 each, the top of a marketed range. Institutional demand was nearly 26 times the shares on offer, while the retail tranche was oversubscribed about 2,348 times, exchange filings showed.
 

