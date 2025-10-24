Friday, October 24, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Choice Mutual Fund launches gold ETF to tap rising demand for bullion

Choice Mutual Fund launches gold ETF to tap rising demand for bullion

The Choice gold Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) will provide investors a simple, secure and liquid route to tap the yellow metal's long- term growth potential

The open-ended scheme seeks to generate returns in line with domestic gold prices.

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Choice Mutual Fund on Friday announced the launch of its gold ETF providing investors an affordable and secure avenue to gain exposure to the yellow metal.

The new fund offer will remain open till October 31. The Choice gold Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) will provide investors a simple, secure and liquid route to tap the yellow metal's long- term growth potential, Choice Mutual Fund (MF) said in a statement.

The open-ended scheme seeks to generate returns in line with domestic gold prices and offers a liquid alternative to physical gold. The minimum investment during the NFO is Rs 1,000, and the fund will be listed on the BSE and NSE within a week of closure, it added.

 

"Gold ETF investors carry no risk of physical storage, but the instrument offers the same market value and growth potential of physical gold.

"In an era of geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, it is one of the best asset classes that ensures safety for one's money and has potential to provide long term returns by beating persistent inflation and market volatility," Ajay Kejriwal, CEO of Choice Mutual Fund, said.

Mumbai-based financial services company Choice International is the sponsor to Choice MF.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

