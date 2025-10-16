Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Cash holdings of mutual funds dip in Sep amid decline in fresh inflows

Cash holdings of mutual funds dip in Sep amid decline in fresh inflows

Cash in equity schemes as a percentage of total assets declined from 5.23 per cent in August to 5.13 per cent in September

mutual fund

According to fund managers, domestic equities now offer better value compared to a year ago as valuations have eased after a period of time correction.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cash holdings of equity mutual fund (MF) schemes moderated in September amid a slowdown in fresh inflows. According to a Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research report, equity MF schemes held cash worth ₹1.76 trillion at the end of September 2025 — about ₹400 crore lower than the previous month.
 
Cash in equity schemes as a percentage of total assets declined from 5.23 per cent in August to 5.13 per cent in September.
 
Net inflows into equity MF schemes fell for the second consecutive month, slipping 9 per cent to ₹30,422 crore.
 
The cash held by equity schemes typically depends on net inflows and fund managers’ market outlook. However, most schemes avoid holding more than 5 per cent cash.
 
 
Kotak MF leads deployment; PPFAS retains highest cash

Also Read

mutual fund

Hedge fund-style products to reshape India's $900 bn mutual fund industry

flexi-cap funds, stock market trading, AUM, Mutual Funds

Mutual fund growth holds ground in Q2 as inflows defy market weaknesspremium

Nuvama, Nuvama group

Nuvama Wealth gets Sebi approval to set up mutual fund business in India

announcement

Fund Pick: Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund rewards investors who don't blinkpremium

Mango millionaire: Smart money management for a sweeter life

Mango Millionaires: The common man's guide to financial independencepremium

 
“Kotak MF led the deployment, reducing its cash holdings by ₹1,300 crore to ₹5,800 crore (2.6 per cent), followed by Nippon India MF and Quant MF, which pared down cash by ₹800 crore and ₹700 crore, respectively. This trend reflects a continued tilt toward equity allocation among select funds,” the report said.
 
The cash holding increased for a few fund houses. Motilal Oswal MF raised its cash balance by ₹3,600 crore, taking it from 2.2 per cent to 6.2 per cent. PPFAS MF maintained the highest cash ratio at 21.8 per cent, adding ₹1,100 crore during the month.
 
Fund managers turn positive on valuations
 
According to fund managers, domestic equities now offer better value compared to a year ago as valuations have eased after a period of time correction.
 
“The time correction in equities along with a decline in bond yields over the past year has brought valuations on our preferred gauge of earnings yield to bond yield spread near historical medians. Similarly, equity market sentiment as measured through our proprietary measure has cooled to neutral levels versus the very euphoric readings same time a year ago,” SBI MF said in its monthly outlook.
 
Kotak, ICICI Bank top MF buys in September
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank topped mutual funds’ buy chart in September, with equity schemes collectively deploying ₹7,600 crore into the two stocks. Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, and Titan Company were the other names in the top five.
 
On the sell side, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and Bajaj Finance were among the most sold stocks.   
Most-bought Amount invested (Rs cr)
Kotak Mahindra Bank 3,900
ICICI Bank 3,700
Eternal 3,300
Interglobe Aviation 3,100
Titan 3,000
 
Most-sold Amount divested (Rs cr)
Axis Bank 2,800
Maruti Suzuki 2,400
Bajaj Finance 2,200
Hero Motocorp 1,700
IndusInd Bank 1,300
  Source: Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research  Note: Amount invested/divested ascertained from month-on-month change in MF holdings  Includes changes in Equity, ETFs, ELSS and Equity oriented Hybrid Funds

More From This Section

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Trustees must act fearlessly, build guardrails for MF industry: Sebi chief

flexicap funds, mutual fund inflows, AUM, Rs 5 trillion, equity mutual funds, investor trends, Parag Parikh, HDFC Flexicap Fund, sectoral funds, thematic funds, SIP inflows, investment strategy, largecap bias, midcap funds, smallcap funds

Record inflows help flexicap funds' AUM surpass ₹5 trillion milestonepremium

silver trading silver investment

Axis, Tata MFs halt new silver ETF FoF investments amid supply crunch

Instead of liquidating their mutual funds, the LAMF model allows investors to leverage their portfolio to access credit and meet short-term funding needs.

Equity MF inflows ease 9% in Sept; gold, silver ETFs draw record sums

mutual fund

Equity mutual fund inflows decline 9% to ₹30,421 crore in September

Topics : Mutual Fund Equity Mutual Funds Equity MFs Market Lens

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon