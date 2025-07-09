Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Equity MF inflow rises 24% to ₹23,587 cr, breaks 5-month declining streak

Also, the latest fund infusion by investors marks the 52nd consecutive month of net inflows into the segment

This was the first increase in net equity fund inflows after five straight months of decline.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

The net inflow into equity mutual funds surged 24 per cent to ₹23,587 crore in June, reversing the declining trend of the last five months, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday showed.
 
Also, the latest fund infusion by investors marks the 52nd consecutive month of net inflows into the segment.
 
According to the data, equity-oriented mutual funds witnessed an inflow of ₹23,587 crore in June, way higher than the ₹19,013 crore inflow seen in May.
 
This was the first increase in net equity fund inflows after five straight months of decline. 
 

The net inflows continuously declined from ₹41,156 crore in December to ₹39,688 crore in January, ₹29,303 crore in February, ₹25,082 crore in March, and ₹24,269 crore in April.
 
Prior to this downward trend, inflows stood at ₹35,943 crore in November.
 
On the other hand, debt funds registered a net outflow of ₹1,711 crore in the month under review compared to a ₹15,908 crore outflow in May.
 
Before that, the funds registered a staggering inflow of ₹2.2 trillion in April.
 
Overall, the mutual fund industry experienced an infusion of over ₹49,000 crore in June, higher than ₹29,000 crore in May.
 
The inflow has lifted the industry's asset under management to a record ₹74.4 trillion as of June from ₹72.2 lakh crore at May-end.
 
While most equity segments posted healthy inflows in June, equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) were the only category to record net outflows of ₹556 crore.
 
Within equity fund categories, Flexi Cap Funds recorded the highest inflows in June, attracting ₹5,733 crore.
 
In addition, Small Cap Funds (₹4,024 crore) and Mid Cap Funds (₹3,754 crore) registered robust inflows. Besides, Large Cap Funds saw net inflows of ₹1,694 crore.
         

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mutual Funds industry Mutual Funds Equity Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

