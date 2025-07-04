Friday, July 04, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Navigating volatility: Why multi-asset funds offer stability and growth

Navigating volatility: Why multi-asset funds offer stability and growth

Multi-asset funds: Investing in a diversified portfolio of asset classes with low to negative correlation helps reduce downside risk

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

Rajasa K Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In today's climate of global uncertainty, the broader macroeconomic environment remains fragile. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its Global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8 per cent, attributing the revision to rising trade frictions, policy unpredictability, and subdued consumer confidence.
 
Despite these global headwinds, India's economic fundamentals continue to show strength. The government's adherence to fiscal prudence and a growth-supportive monetary policy has helped maintain macroeconomic stability. The Indian economy is projected to grow at 6.5 per cent in the financial year 2026 (FY26), driven by resilient rural demand, improving urban consumption and sustained investment momentum. 
 
   
Inflation has eased to 2.8 per cent as of May 2025, the lowest level since February 2019, aided by easing food prices and a favourable monsoon outlook.  
 
In 2024, the equity market’s strong upward trend limited the relative advantage of diversification, but with volatility returning and sectoral performance diverging, diversified approaches are gaining renewed relevance. While equities may offer the potential of outperforming inflation over the long term, hybrid funds may provide optimal risk-adjusted returns with relatively lower downside risk, an attractive trade-off for investors prioritising capital preservation and portfolio stability.

Also Read

PremiumBrokerages remain cautious on Asian Paints despite recent rally in stock

Brokerages remain cautious on Asian Paints despite recent rally in stock

Premiumsebi

Market regulator Sebi nudges mutual funds to push bite-sized SIPs

indonesia landslide,landslide

Rescuers intensify search for 30 people missing after ferry sinks near Bali

stock market BSE building

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; Trent sinks 8%, BSE, Angel One 5%

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks wobble, dollar edges down with July 9 tariff deadline in focus

 
Hybrid funds like Multi Asset Allocation Funds present a favourable investment case in the present scenario. These funds benefit from the distinct risk-return characteristics of different asset classes, making strategic allocation essential. Their flexibility to shift between equities, fixed income, and commodities enables them to manage risk effectively while capturing growth opportunities. With equity valuations on the higher side and bond yields stabilising, commodities, particularly gold, are vital in multi-asset portfolios, offering effective hedges against inflation, geopolitical risk, and market volatility. 
 
Their low correlation with traditional assets supports diversification, while gold's enduring safe-haven status, supported by central bank buying and a cautious geopolitical backdrop, makes it a strategic allocation in today's uncertain environment.  Multi-Asset Allocation Funds are, therefore, well-positioned to deliver optimal risk-adjusted returns in a complex macroeconomic setting.
 
Investing in a diversified portfolio of asset classes with low to negative correlation helps reduce downside risk. Negative correlation implies that when equity market declines due to economic or geopolitical concerns, other asset classes like debt and gold may appreciate as investors seek relative safety. Multi-Asset Allocation Funds are able to capture the upside of these negatively correlated assets during volatile times, thereby reducing downside risk for investors. 
 
Multi-Asset Allocation Funds can dynamically manage their allocations across asset classes. However, by maintaining gross equity allocations at a minimum of 65 per cent, the capital gains arising from redemptions in these funds could attract equity taxation for investors instead of being taxed at slab rates. These funds are able to take hedged equity allocations by use of derivatives to reduce portfolio volatility while qualifying for equity taxation. (As per existing tax laws. The taxation law is subject to change in future.)
 
Investors seeking tax-efficient avenues for their long-term investment goals can consider multi-asset allocation funds. These funds combine the benefits of long-term growth potential with near-term downside protection and tax efficiency, making them a suitable option for investors. 
(Disclamier: This article is by Rajasa K. Vice President & Portfolio Manager – Emerging Markets Equity-India, Franklin Templeton. Views expressed are his own.)
 
         

More From This Section

Crizac IPO gmp today

Last Day! Crizac IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 9%

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi bars Jane Street from markets, orders disgorgement of ₹4,844 crore

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

F&O Strategy: Bull Spread trades on Nifty Midcap, Biocon explained

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Early monsoon may dent power cos earnings in near-term, say analysts

Trent

Nuvama downgrades Trent to 'Hold' on slower growth outlook; slashes target

Topics : Market Lens The Smart Investor Markets Sensex Nifty Mutual Funds industry SIP Mutual funds India's equity mutual funds Volatility market stock market investing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon