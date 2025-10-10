Friday, October 10, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Equity mutual fund inflows decline 9% to ₹30,421 crore in September

Equity mutual fund inflows decline 9% to ₹30,421 crore in September

Inflows in equity mutual funds dropped by 9 per cent to Rs 30,421 crore in September, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday.

mutual fund

mutual fund

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inflows in equity mutual funds dropped by 9 per cent to Rs 30,421 crore in September, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday.

This also marks the second consecutive monthly decline in inflows. Despite the decline, this marks the 55th consecutive month of net inflows into the equity segment.

According to the data, equity-oriented mutual funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 30,421 crore in September, a sharp decline from Rs 33,430 crore in August and Rs 42,702 crore in July.

Within equity fund categories, the highest contribution came from Flexi Cap Funds at Rs 7,029 crore, followed by Mid Cap Funds with Rs 5,085 crore and Small Cap at Rs 4,363 crore. Besides, Large Cap Funds attracted Rs 2,319 crore.

 

On the other hand, the debt category witnessed a massive withdrawal of Rs 1.02 trillion during the month under review compared to Rs 7,980 crore in the preceding month.

Overall, the mutual fund industry experienced an outflow of Rs 43,146 crore in September after witnessing an infusion of Rs 52,443 crore in August.

The industry assets under management were at Rs 75.61 trillion at the end of September, compared to Rs 75.12 trillion at the end of August.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bonds

NSDL COO Prashant Vagal for tax-free bonds to boost retail participationpremium

flexi-cap funds, stock market trading, AUM, Mutual Funds

Mutual fund growth holds ground in Q2 as inflows defy market weaknesspremium

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

Rs 4 trillion and rising: MFs on course for record equity purchase in 2025

mutual funds

Multi-asset allocation funds outshine equity schemes over 3-year periodpremium

mutual fund, mf investor

As market competition grows, mutual funds cut costs to woo investorspremium

Topics : Mutual Funds Equity mutual fund Equity Mutual Funds equity inflows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon